× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Treasury to borrow additional Sh70b to rescue ailing firms

NEWS
By Dominic Omondi | February 3rd 2022
By Dominic Omondi | February 3rd 2022
NEWS

 

National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani during a past press conference [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The National Treasury will borrow Sh70 billion more to bail out ailing parastatals, including Kenya Airways and Kenya Power.

In his first supplementary budget for the current financial year ending June, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani revised the overall fiscal deficit - the hole that is left when spending exceeds revenue - from the original projection of 7.5 per cent to 8.1 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

GDP - the sum of all goods and services produced in the economy - as at the end of the financial year is estimated at Sh12.4 trillion. This means that Treasury will have to borrow Sh1.003 trillion, an increase from Sh929.5 billion that had been projected in the original estimates.

READ MORE

Most of the additional borrowing will come from foreign creditors, through issuing the fifth Eurobond, and the World Bank.

Net foreign financing has been revised from the original projection at 2.2 per cent to 2.9 per cent of GDP. This means that the exchequer will borrow Sh352.4 billion by end of June, an increase from Sh267.3 billion.

“The government’s medium to long term borrowing is aimed at financing of developments. This borrowing is undertaken in line with the Medium Term Debt Strategy approved by Parliament,” said Mr Yatani.

Restructure firms

Ailing State-owned enterprises (SOEs) will benefit from the borrowed cash as the government moves to restructure them under a programme Kenya has with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Loss-making Kenya Airways (KQ) tops in a Sh38.35 billion bailout unveiled on Tuesday to support struggling parastatals.

If the budget is approved by Parliament, Treasury will release an additional Sh26.56 billion under public finance management vote mainly to support KQ. That should help the airline, whose financial fortunes were battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, reduce its losses.

Also to benefit from the supplementary budget will be universities after the university education programme was added Sh8.58 billion.

Kenya Power has also benefited from the budget review with Sh2.99 billion under the power transmission and distribution vote head.

Under the IMF programme, whose objective is to reduce the country’s debt vulnerabilities, the country is projected to borrow Sh977 billion in the current financial year to plug its deficit.

The allocation to KQ comes barely a month after Treasury revealed it had dropped plans to nationalise the airline and will instead roll out a Sh147 billion ($1.3 billion) multi-year restructuring programme that includes taking over debts.

Treasury told IMF it will take over KQ’s debts and implement a series of measures including reducing frequency of flights, cutting fleet size and laying off staff.

The three-year IMF programme is aimed at improving the country’s public finances by increasing tax revenues and reducing spending, especially non-essential expenditure. This will narrow the country’s fiscal deficit.

Top public universities, including the University of Nairobi, Kenyatta and Moi universities will also get an additional Sh8.5 billion to streamline their operations.

Kenya Power will also get Sh3.3 billion, which will be used for restructuring.

In July last year, Treasury announced that it had completed a financial health check on 18 parastatals that unearthed a cumulative five-year financial shortfall of Sh70 billion, which means that a good number of the SOEs are in the red, with liabilities exceeding their assets.

Yatani said the government would soon be undertaking a rigorous restructuring of the cash-strapped corporations.

Most of the SOEs will be expected to stand on their own by diversifying their revenue sources, cleaning up their payrolls, selling non-profitable assets and ventures and leveraging on ICT.

State corporations might have to tighten their belts further after it emerged that the National Treasury was preparing a mini budget to buy more Covid-19 vaccines, mitigate drought and bail out ailing parastatals.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Kilimani loses appeal to investors as Kiserian gains
Kilimani, whose high-end status has been jeopardised by developers opting for high-rise units, saw its property prices take a hit last year.
Sacco regulator sets new levy to fund operations
New savings and credit co-operatives under the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra) will start paying an annual levy.

MOST READ

How Loiyangalani-Suswa power line is bleeding you dry
How Loiyangalani-Suswa power line is bleeding you dry

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Tribunal allows Jamii Telecom to join call rates dispute

By Frankline Sunday | 44 minutes ago

Tribunal allows Jamii Telecom to join call rates dispute
Sacco regulator sets new levy to fund operations

By Patrick Alushula | 44 minutes ago

Sacco regulator sets new levy to fund operations
Bamburi Cement to cut electricity costs with two solar plants

By Peter Theuri | 44 minutes ago

Bamburi Cement to cut electricity costs with two solar plants
KICC records 60pc rebound in meetings, exhibitions

By Moses Omusolo | 44 minutes ago

KICC records 60pc rebound in meetings, exhibitions
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC