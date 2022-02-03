× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tribunal allows Jamii Telecom to join call rates dispute

NEWS
By Frankline Sunday | February 3rd 2022
By Frankline Sunday | February 3rd 2022
NEWS

A communication firm worker fixes a roll of fiber wires underground in Kisumu town on May 22, 2018 [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Mobile service provider Jamii Telecom Ltd (JTL) has joined the dispute over proposals by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) to slash mobile termination rates.

The Multimedia Appeals Tribunal yesterday granted the application by JTL to be enjoined in the suit that will determine if the industry regulator will proceed with plans to cut the mobile termination rates (MTR) by 87 per cent for cross-network voice calls.

Leading mobile service provider Safaricom appealed the rates that were supposed to come into effect on January 1, arguing that the regulator flouted its own process.

The telco further said the regulator did not provide it with the information, materials and evidence used in determining the new rates and accused CA of false comparisons with other markets.

READ MORE

“Safaricom is keen to have the authority commission a full network cost study,” said the firm.

“This will provide an objective and accurate assessment of the market and will make proposals based on the real state of the industry for the revision of MTRs and fixed termination rates.”

JTL is the latest party to be enjoined in the suit after the Consumers Federation of Kenya was allowed to give submissions alongside Telkom Kenya and Airtel.

The telcos have supported the latest review by the CA as a step towards levelling the playing field, which the two firms have long faulted as being in favour of market leader Safaricom.

“Globally, big and dominant players or incumbents in mobile telephony markets have had a pricing advantage due to the imbalance of connecting traffic between themselves and other network operators,” said Telkom Kenya in a statement following CA’s directive.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Amaco fights auctioneers over Sh380,000 debt
African Merchant Assurance Company (Amaco) is fighting off the auction of its assets after defaulting on a payment of Sh388,127 to an accident victim
Kilimani loses appeal to investors as Kiserian gains
Kilimani, whose high-end status has been jeopardised by developers opting for high-rise units, saw its property prices take a hit last year.

MOST READ

How Loiyangalani-Suswa power line is bleeding you dry
How Loiyangalani-Suswa power line is bleeding you dry

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Treasury to borrow additional Sh70b to rescue ailing firms

By Dominic Omondi | 44 minutes ago

Treasury to borrow additional Sh70b to rescue ailing firms
Sacco regulator sets new levy to fund operations

By Patrick Alushula | 44 minutes ago

Sacco regulator sets new levy to fund operations
Bamburi Cement to cut electricity costs with two solar plants

By Peter Theuri | 44 minutes ago

Bamburi Cement to cut electricity costs with two solar plants
KICC records 60pc rebound in meetings, exhibitions

By Moses Omusolo | 44 minutes ago

KICC records 60pc rebound in meetings, exhibitions
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC