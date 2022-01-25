State starts developing second phase of Lapsset corridor

Lapsset Director-General Stephen Ikua (standing) with chairman Titus Ibui (left) and Maina Kiondo. [Courtesy]

The Lapsset Corridor Development Authority (Lapsset) Corridor Development Authority has embarked on the next phase of developing the transport network following the launch of the Lamu Port last May.

The authority said it is now focusing on other infrastructure to increase traffic at the port as well as ease access to northern Kenya and market the region as a tourism circuit.

Lamu Port became the second commercial seaport in the country after the Port of Mombasa, with expectations high that it would create more jobs and open up other opportunities in the county.

New Lapsset Corridor Development Authority Director General Stephen Ikua said key infrastructure earmarked for immediate development include the Lamu Special Economic Zone, a crude oil pipeline as well as the completion of key roads.

He said the lined up projects will enable the country to tap into the huge but unexploited potential of northern Kenya.

“The eastern and northeastern parts of Kenya hold untapped potential. It is rich in mineral resources, renewable energy, wildlife and livestock, horticulture and blue resources, which we hope to tap through the construction of efficient transport networks...,” said Ikua.

He said there has been major progress on constructing roads on the Lapsset corridor such as the 500 kilometre Isiolo–Marsabit–Moyale that has been completed.

Mr Ikua said the construction of the Lamu-Garissa-Isiolo road is a priority since it is the most efficient off-take route from the new port.

“The contracts for upgrading of the 280km Lamu–Ijara-Garissa and security roads such as Bodhei–Basuba-Kiungu and Ijara–Hulugho roads have been awarded at a cost of Sh17.9 billion,” said Ikua. "The Isiolo–Lokichar 368km section is at the final detailed engineering designs."

Ikua was appointed to the position last month, taking over from Maina Kiondo, who had been serving in an acting capacity since January 2021. He is replacing Silvester Kasuku whose tenure ended in 2020.

