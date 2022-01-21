× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Trade lobby opens new office in China

By Standard Reporter | January 21st 2022
Tom Chen Chairman Kenya China Chamber and Commerce (KCC) speaking after an announcement that Kenya China Chamber of Commerce has opened an office in Beijing to facilitate the trade between Kenya and China. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Kenya China Chamber of Commerce (KCCC) has opened an office in Beijing, China to facilitate trade between the two countries.

The office will play a critical role in unblocking trade challenges at a time when the movement of goods and people has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Speaking at the Nairobi China Trade Investment Forum in Nairobi, KCCC Chairman Tim Chen (below) said the last two years have been challenging to both Chinese and Kenyan business community due to the pandemic.

"Our business people haven’t been able to import and export in large quantities because of the pandemic restriction,” he said.

"This has led to delays of imports and exports widening the trade balance between Kenya and China. That’s why as Kenya China Chamber of Commerce we have set up an office in Beijing to start facilitating the trade and identifying export opportunities for Kenyan companies."

He said the office will also identify new business opportunities in agriculture.

Kenya exported goods worth $134.8 million (Sh15.2 billion) to China last year with import worth $3.29 billion (Sh371 billion). This is a huge disparity considering that the Kenya has potential to export more of agricultural products.

