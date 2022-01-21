Trade lobby opens new office in China
NEWS
By Standard Reporter | January 21st 2022
NEWS
The Kenya China Chamber of Commerce (KCCC) has opened an office in Beijing, China to facilitate trade between the two countries.
The office will play a critical role in unblocking trade challenges at a time when the movement of goods and people has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking at the Nairobi China Trade Investment Forum in Nairobi, KCCC Chairman Tim Chen (below) said the last two years have been challenging to both Chinese and Kenyan business community due to the pandemic.
"Our business people haven’t been able to import and export in large quantities because of the pandemic restriction,” he said.
READ MORE
"This has led to delays of imports and exports widening the trade balance between Kenya and China. That’s why as Kenya China Chamber of Commerce we have set up an office in Beijing to start facilitating the trade and identifying export opportunities for Kenyan companies."
He said the office will also identify new business opportunities in agriculture.
Kenya exported goods worth $134.8 million (Sh15.2 billion) to China last year with import worth $3.29 billion (Sh371 billion). This is a huge disparity considering that the Kenya has potential to export more of agricultural products.
RELATED VIDEOS
Transport sector loan defaults double to Sh44b on Covid woesThe transport and communication sector’s loan defaults have more than doubled during the Covid-19 pandemic.
'Poor quality' tag hurting Kenyan brandsThe perception that imported products are of better quality than what is locally produced has hindered the growth of Kenyan brands.
MOST READ
When numbers lie: Why Ethiopia economy never toppled Kenya's
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- Savannah Cement to raise Sh40b on London bourse for clinker plant
NEWS
- Jittery Kenyans stashed Sh800b in dollars to protect their wealth
NEWS
- From sales lady to car yard owner
ENTERPRISE
- The problem with Kenya’s clean energy push
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- Trade Bank caused 'Tax Czar' emotional pain, ulcers
NEWS