Kenyans shine at continental awards
NEWS
By Peter Theuri | November 9th 2021
A Kenyan has emerged second in the 2021 AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Area) Caravan Prize.
Purity Gakuo led other Kenyans – Dennis Onkundi, who was a finalist, and semi-finalist Alex Mativo – in a shortlist for the coveted award this year.
The prize celebrates Africa’s small and medium enterprises, social enterprises and innovators keen on harnessing the benefits that will be created by the free trade pact.
Ten prize finalists and semi-finalists were announced ahead of the release of the list of the winning five.
READ MORE
New payments system to boost continental trade
AfCFTA secretariat mulls protocol to promote gender, youth interests
Comesa, partners agree to enhance trade in animal under AfCFTA
The five were Bernie Akporiaye, who took the top prize, Ms Gakuo, John Afolayan, Mildreight Muzendu and Matthieu Gaudemar, who all won the commendation prize.
The prize seeks to discover transformative ideas to expedite AfCFTA implementation.
“A key criterion for the selection of the finalists and semi-finalists is for an organisation and its founders to conceive and implement models, products and or services that can contribute to the objectives of AfCFTA and the broader Agenda 2063 of the African Union, of which AfCFTA is a flagship,” said AfCFTA.
RELATED VIDEOS
44 out of 55 African Nations sign Continental free trade area agreement in Kigali-Rwanda
KRA recovers Sh2.8m concealed in jacket shipped as a parcelOfficers from the Posta Parcel office jointly with KRA customs officers based at City Square post office discovered $28,000 concealed in the clothing.
Techies develop assistive app for the deafCoupled with the feeling of how the deaf were missing out on important issues in life, they retreated and thought of a solution for inclusion.
MOST READ
CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB
BUSINESS
By Jael Mboga
- ADC imports 19 bulls for breeding from S Africa
BUSINESS
By Osinde Obare
- Equity Bank profit surges by 79 per cent to Sh26.9 billion
NEWS
- Fuel set to cost less in Nairobi as KPC plans truck loading facility
BUSINESS
- What to do when a thief hacks your phone and takes a mobile loan
SCI & TECH
By Betty Njeru
- Massive layoffs cap IMF’s release of Sh29 billion facility to Kenya
BUSINESS