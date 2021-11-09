× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kenyans shine at continental awards

NEWS
By Peter Theuri | November 9th 2021

A Kenyan has emerged second in the 2021 AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Area) Caravan Prize.

Purity Gakuo led other Kenyans – Dennis Onkundi, who was a finalist, and semi-finalist Alex Mativo – in a shortlist for the coveted award this year.

The prize celebrates Africa’s small and medium enterprises, social enterprises and innovators keen on harnessing the benefits that will be created by the free trade pact.

Ten prize finalists and semi-finalists were announced ahead of the release of the list of the winning five.

The five were Bernie Akporiaye, who took the top prize, Ms Gakuo, John Afolayan, Mildreight Muzendu and Matthieu Gaudemar, who all won the commendation prize.

The prize seeks to discover transformative ideas to expedite AfCFTA implementation.

“A key criterion for the selection of the finalists and semi-finalists is for an organisation and its founders to conceive and implement models, products and or services that can contribute to the objectives of AfCFTA and the broader Agenda 2063 of the African Union, of which AfCFTA is a flagship,” said AfCFTA.  

