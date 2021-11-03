× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tullow eyes over Sh1.6b from sale of Turkana oil

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | November 3rd 2021

Tankers transport crude oil from the Ngamia 8 Oil Well in Turkana to the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited in Changamwe. [File, Standard]

Tullow Oil is planning to take advantage of high oil prices to offload crude oil drilled from the Turkana oilfields during the pilot project.

The crude oil is lying at the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Ltd (KPRL).

The firm says the commodity, which is part of the cargo trucked to Mombasa from Lokichar by road during the Early Oil Pilot Scheme (EOPS), would fetch a higher price following the recent rally in crude oil prices.

The cost of crude has risen to $85 (Sh9,300) a barrel, from the pandemic lows of about $17 (Sh1,800) per barrel in April last year. Global demand for crude oil is also expected to rise as the winter approaches in Europe.

READ MORE

 Hoteliers count losses as Lake Turkana swells

 Turkana scale relief efforts as drought ravages the county

 Raila Odinga promises to change the fortunes of Turkana

 Tullow increases Turkana oil field costs to Sh374b

Tullow said it is in talks with the Petroleum Ministry on the sale of the oil.

The cargo exported in August 2019 under the EOPS project fetched about Sh6,600 ($60) per barrel.

Tullow Oil Kenya Managing Director Madhan Srinivasan said there are 180,000 barrels of crude oil at the KPRL tanks. If the company can find a buyer at current prices, it could make about Sh1.68 billion ($14.4 million). This would be in comparison to the Sh1.2 billion made from the sale of the first EOPS cargo of 200,000 barrels, which sold at about Sh6,600 ($60) per barrel.

“We are in the final stages of discussions with the government and as soon as we are done, we will sell it,” said Srinivasan. The pilot project to test some aspects of Kenya’s oil including market reception commenced mid-2018 and ran through to June 2020. Tullow’s only export cargo was sold to ChemChina in August 2019.

There were expectations that there would be another export cargo and Tullow had continued trucking crude oil to KPRL. By the time the EOPS two-year window lapsed last year June, it had not exported the second cargo.

The EOPS has been criticised by lobby groups and some analysts, claiming it was an unnecessary and expensive undertaking that would reduce Kenya’s earnings once the commercial production starts.

Both the government and Tullow, however, say the project offered valuable insights on the Kenyan oil, including reaction by the market. The insights will come in handy in the rollout of the commercial phase of Project Oil Kenya.

Tullow says it is focusing on developing a field development plan that will be ready next month as well as the search for a strategic partner.

Tullow Oil Chief Executive Rahul Dhir said the two are key for the project to move to its commercial phase.

The search for the partner is expected to be finalised next year.

“What we are looking for is somebody who will bring a complementary skill,” said Dhir, who together with senior officials from Africa Oil and Total Energies – Tullow’s joint venture partners in the Turkana project – were in Kenya last week presenting the project’s revised development to key government stakeholders.

The partners said they are still evaluating how much stake to cede to the strategic partner, but Dhir noted that it would be a “material stake”.

Tullow holds a 50 per cent stake in the Lokichar blocks while the other two firms hold a 25 per cent stake each.

“If we were looking for a financial partner, we would be looking at between five and 15 per cent but in the case of a strategic partner, then the word that we use is the material stake. It is not 10 to 20 per cent,” he said.

RELATED VIDEOS

Wazee wa Marakwet wajitolea kueneza amani, Majirani wa wakimbizi Turkana | MBIU YA KTN (Sehemu ya 2)

Wenyeji wa kaunti ya Turkana wanatumia mbinu za kitamaduni na njia ya sayansi kutabiri hali ya hewa

Utalii Turkana, Makurutu Wa Polisi, Kulinda watoto pwani | Mbiu Ya KTN | 1

Share this story
What it takes to run a logistics business
the A to Z of running a logistics company.
Electric car manufacturer sets up shop in Nairobi
Agilite's Nairobi subsidiary offices will also be its headquarters for East African region.

MOST READ

How bank lost millions after teller fainted
How bank lost millions after teller fainted

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Expressway set to open for motorists in April next year

By Jacob Ng’etich | 17 hours ago

Expressway set to open for motorists in April next year
City Hall debt balloons to Sh78.1b as interest and penalties pile

By Josphat Thiong’o | 18 hours ago

City Hall debt balloons to Sh78.1b as interest and penalties pile
UN body renews Utalii College certification

By Philip Mwakio | 1 day ago

UN body renews Utalii College certification
CS Najib Balala summoned over stalled project

By Philip Mwakio | 1 day ago

CS Najib Balala summoned over stalled project
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC