Hoteliers count losses as Lake Turkana swells
NEWS
By Rashid Lolrogoi | October 30th 2021
Lake Turkana hoteliers are counting losses following rising water levels that have submerged their premises.
More than 10 hotels have been closed down and property worth millions of shillings destroyed after the lake burst its banks.
Residents have also had to move out as the waters flood their homes.
Christine Arot, the proprietor of Christine Camp in Elliye Springs, said they had no option but to close down after her premises were flooded.
“Some buildings at the camp have been submerged. We cannot host visitors anymore. We had to shut down as we hope for better days ahead,” Arot told The Saturday Standard on Thursday.
Denis Biwott, the manager of Eliye Springs Resort, said: “The rising water levels have swallowed the sandy beaches and left many businesses in a precarious situation.”
He said they had lost five cottages worth Sh5 million and two marine boats valued at Sh5 million. Pius Ewoton, a local Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry official, said rising water levels had adversely affected businesses in the area.
