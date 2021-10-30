× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Hoteliers count losses as Lake Turkana swells

NEWS
By Rashid Lolrogoi | October 30th 2021
Christine Camp in Elliye springs, which has been forced to close down following rising water levels, in Lake Turkana. [Rashid Lolrogoi, Standard]

Lake Turkana hoteliers are counting losses following rising water levels that have submerged their premises.

More than 10 hotels have been closed down and property worth millions of shillings destroyed after the lake burst its banks.

Residents have also had to move out as the waters flood their homes.

Christine Arot, the proprietor of Christine Camp in Elliye Springs, said they had no option but to close down after her premises were flooded.

“Some buildings at the camp have been submerged. We cannot host visitors anymore. We had to shut down as we hope for better days ahead,” Arot told The Saturday Standard on Thursday.

 Hotels in Coast register influx of local tourists

 Creative thinking can boost hotel business during pandemic

 Study: Lake Turkana may survive but the people close by will suffer

 Tourism sector will suffer in Western if curfews persist, says industry body

Denis Biwott, the manager of Eliye Springs Resort, said: “The rising water levels have swallowed the sandy beaches and left many businesses in a precarious situation.”

He said they had lost five cottages worth Sh5 million and two marine boats valued at Sh5 million. Pius Ewoton, a local Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry official, said rising water levels had adversely affected businesses in the area.   

LAKE ATTACK: Swelling water bodies in Rift Valley, thousands displaced by the waters

Hoteliers speak out: Stakeholders hail budget allocation as tourism sector receives KSH 3B

Hoteliers plea: Hoteliers say they are being discriminated and would like their hotels opened

