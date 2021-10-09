× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tackle grain prices jointly, nations told

NEWS
By Patrick Beja | October 9th 2021

Stakeholders in the grain sector from 11 African countries have called for collaboration to revitalise resilience in the value chain amid drought and other disruptions in countries such as Kenya.

Speaking during the 9th edition of the African Grain Trade Summit in Kwale yesterday, the stakeholders said market access barriers, different policies and tax regimes, poor infrastructure, post-harvest losses and aflatoxins are some of the challenges that must be addressed.

East African Community (EAC) Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed said there is need for harmonised policies and taxes among countries in the region so as to lower grain prices.

“There need for countries in the region to harmonise policies to reduce the cost of grain so as to address trade barriers such as market access and taxation,” he said.

READ MORE

 Cotton farmers upbeat as State injects Sh66m to revive ginnery

 Why a shared vision is key to securing Kenya's food systems

 Let's adopt agro-ecology and do away with harmful pesticides

 How to grind out profit from tasty groundnuts

The week-long summit was organised by the Nairobi-based Eastern Africa Grain Council (EAGC), Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), Grain Bulk Handlers, Grain Industries Capital Reef, Food Trade Coalition in Africa, Igrain and EfKen Leasing.

The brought together delegates from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Zambia, Malawi, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia.

Mohamed said apart from the biting drought, Kenya is unable to produce enough grain due to fragmented parcels of land.

He added that the government is adopting other measures such as large scale irrigation to ensure food security.

“The government is thinking of large irrigation projects to mitigate against drought. The government is working with the private sector to explore different ways to ensure food security and lower the cost of food,” he said.

EAGC Executive Director Gerald Masila said the summit provided an opportunity for stakeholders to build sustainable food systems and ensure recovery of the sector after facing major disruptions such as Covid-19.

He called for effective governance systems at the national and international level, evidence-based and well-targeted policies and research and development to enhance productivity.

“The summit presents an opportune moment to reflect and rightfully refocus our interventions onto getting our food systems running against all odds and disruptions,” he said.

RELATED VIDEOS

Cushion for Kenyans: MPs move to reduce basic food prices, they plan to Zero-rate food inputs

Food Security: Fertilizer use gradually improving with sensitization programs paying off

Fish theft threatens thriving cage fish farming business in Busia

Share this story
KTDA appoints Wilson Muthaura as new CEO
KTDA board appoints Wilson Muthaura as its new Chief Executive Officer effective October 1, 2021; he had been in acting capacity since June.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Java shuts two outlets, allays rumours of exit
Java shuts two outlets, allays rumours of exit

BUSINESS

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Unlicensed e-commerce operators to be shut in CA crackdown

By Frankline Sunday | 6 hours ago

Unlicensed e-commerce operators to be shut in CA crackdown
Board launches new syllabus for supply chain professionals

By Graham Kajilwa | 11 hours ago

Board launches new syllabus for supply chain professionals
Tourism body roots for partnerships to improve fortunes

By Philip Mwakio | 11 hours ago

Tourism body roots for partnerships to improve fortunes
KTDA appoints Wilson Muthaura as new CEO

By Betty Njeru | 14 hours ago

KTDA appoints Wilson Muthaura as new CEO
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC