Teachers shopping for buyer of cash-strapped Spire Bank

NEWS
By Dominic Omondi | September 30th 2021
Spire Bank, formerly known as Equatorial Commercial Bank, Chester House Branch. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Delegates of the giant teachers’ co-operative society, Mwalimu National Sacco, meet tomorrow to determine the future of the Sacco’s subsidiaries, including the loss-making Spire Bank.

Top on the agenda is a proposal by the Sacco’s board to put Spire Bank up for sale to a strategic investor in a deal where Mwalimu Sacco will still retain a minority interest.

The giant co-operative, which is the largest in Kenya by assets, bought Spire Bank from the late businessman Naushad Merali in 2015, hoping to gain a foothold in the commercial banking market.

However, the investment did not yield the desired results, and the teachers soon discovered that the bank was but a shell. 

While the bank was clearly in trouble before the sale, matters were made worse when Merali withdrew his deposits amounting to Sh1.7 billion ($15.74 million) immediately after selling his stake. The huge withdrawal triggered panic, leading other customers to withdraw their deposits, further weakening the institution’s financial stability.

 Factors to consider when choosing a SACCO Management Solution

 Why Saccos operating in digital sphere may still escape regulator’s sight

 Bleak future for outfits as regulator tightens noose on bogus players

 What the new stringent rules mean for Saccos and members

Mid this year, the sector regulator, the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra), directed the board chairman and chief executive officer to step aside to allow for investigation on the conduct of the Sacco business. 

The chairman, Wellington Otiende, was replaced by James Oirere, while the place of the chief executive Alphonse Kaio was taken up by Kenneth Odhiambo – both in an acting capacity.  Reached for a comment on the process, Mr Odhiambo declined to comment on the process.

“The board is determined to protect members’ investments. After we appraise the delegates of our efforts at the Special Delegates Meeting, we will duly give the public information on the process,” he said.  

Kisumu Port eyes success as shipped cargo volumes grow
High demand for cargo from neighbouring countries has given the port impetus for growth and placed it on a path to success.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Things looking up as 2.1 million Kenyans back to work after Covid mass layoffs

By Dominic Omondi | 10 hours ago

Things looking up as 2.1 million Kenyans back to work after Covid mass layoffs
Kenyans ‘fuliza’ Sh1.2b a day, Mshwari shunned

By Frankline Sunday | 11 hours ago

Kenyans ‘fuliza’ Sh1.2b a day, Mshwari shunned
Kenya speeds up quest to fully tap opportunities in unexploited blue economy

By Bernard Sanga and Patrick Beja | 19 hours ago

Kenya speeds up quest to fully tap opportunities in unexploited blue economy
Kenyans to enjoy cheaper electricity after Uhuru directive

By Betty Njeru | 1 day ago

Kenyans to enjoy cheaper electricity after Uhuru directive
