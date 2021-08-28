× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
County workers oppose bid to take over pension fund

NEWS
By Dominic Omondi | August 28th 2021
[Courtesy: iStockphoto]

County workers have opposed an attempt by the national government to take over management of their pensions, terming the move illegal.

The workers said in a statement that all matters regarding pension for county employees are the responsibility of county governments.

This comes at a time when the national and county governments are engaged in a vicious battle to control the Sh60 billion pension fund for the devolved units’ employees.

“It is manifest under the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution, Part II, paragraph 14 that the function of national government on matters pension is limited to prescribing general standards and regulations on social security and professional pension schemes, a function which is discharged through the Retirement Benefits Authority,” said County Government Workers Union secretary general Matilda Kimetto in a statement.

The union claimed the national government pushed through the County Government Retirement Scheme Bill, 2019 that gives it powers over county pensions while ignoring worker’s views.

 Starting to save at 30? Here's your plan for a comfortable retirement

 Years of suffering for retired civil servants

 Uproar over suspension of 20 school girls for 'immorality'

 Counties and State up fight for control of Sh60b pension funds

“On this one, we stand firmly with our employers in stating that the pension arrangement for county workers is a county government’s affair,” said Ms Kimetto.

Through the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC), the national government moved to control funds being run by the Local Authorities Pension Trust (LapTrust) and County Pensions Fund (CPF) Financial Services.

This triggered a sharp reaction from county governors who saw the move as yet another attempt to muzzle the devolved units.

On July 26, SCAC secretary Wanjiku Wakogi wrote to LapTrust chief executive Hosea Kili seeking critical information relating to the pension fund and its subsidiaries.  

Cargo firm shut down over contraband goods in Mombasa

Cargo firm shut down over contraband goods in Mombasa

Nurses’ union hit out at county governments for not channeling pension funds to national kitty

Jubilee profit up 146 per cent on unit’s sale
Jubilee Insurance has reported a 146 per cent profit increase for the first half of the year.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Court sends First Community Bank and real estate developer to arbitration in Sh210m dispute
Court sends First Community Bank and real estate developer to arbitration in Sh210m dispute

