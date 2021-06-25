KeNHA puts Kericho interchange contractor on notice over delays
NEWS
By Nikko Tanui | June 25th 2021
The construction of the Kericho interchange, which was started in 2016, is yet to be completed.
Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Director-General Peter Mundinia, who flew to the site on Wednesday, acknowledged that the project should have been completed by now had it not experienced several hitches.
The Sh1.3 billion interchange located at the junction of Kisumu-Kericho Road, Kericho-Mau Summit Road, and Sotik-Chemosit Road has been at the centre of the controversy that saw the government re-advertise the tender after Israel contractor SBI International Holdings AG (Kenya) abandoned it.
The contractor had done up to 60 per cent of the project before terminating the contract in September 2019 over delayed payments.
Last year, KeNHA re-tendered the project and awarded it to Jiangxi Zhongmei company to complete the works.
READ MORE
Court freezes accounts of roads authority director Margaret Muthui over Sh500m fraud
Update: All workers at collapsed Kangemi bridge accounted for- KeNHA
MCAs call for policy on naming city roads
But yesterday, Mundinia said the problems have been resolved and the works began in February this year.
“The contractor is fully mobilised and we expect that the site will be handed to the government on November 5,” he added.
He revealed that the government released the advance certificate and money to the contractor last month.
“The previous contractor had done the works up to 60 per cent. The earthworks and the bridge had been done meaning the works at the Kericho interchange is less that than the pending works at the Ahero interchange,” said Mundania.
The interchange in Ahero is at the junction of Kisumu-Kericho and Ahero-Kisii roads.
When complete, the Kericho interchange is expected to ease traffic flow and movement of goods and services in the region, which boasts of tea farming and processing and rice growing in the Kisumu region.
It is not the first time government officials are complaining about the delay and slow pace of work on the interchange.
On January 28, this year, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya expressed dismay when he visited the site and found that the contractor had not moved there three months after winning the tender.
“There are no machines on site. The contractor cannot be said to be still setting up three months down the line from the commencement date yet this is not a new but a continuing project,” he said.
“The first contractor left the job 60 per cent complete, leaving only 39 per cent to be finalised,” Mr Natembeya added.
RELATED VIDEOS
KENHA yaelezea sababu za ajali ya daraja la Kangemi lililoporomoka hapo jana
Wachuuzi wahatarisha maisha yao kuendeleza biashara zao ya uchuuzi barabarani
KTN News Desk,15th February 2016 IEBC kicks off voter registration process targeting 4 Million Keny
Milk plant using modern tech to cut greenhouse gas emissionsThe dairy sector is also one of the leading contributors to Green House Gas emission within the Agriculture sector.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
KRA targets Jua Kali in Sh6.8 trillion tax plan
BUSINESS
- Court rejects gas firm’s Sh5b claim against rivals
BUSINESS
- Kenya receives Sh43.5 billion loan from IMF
NEWS
- Estimated electricity bills are illegal, court tells Kenya Power
NEWS
- Private tea firms eat into KTDA market share
NEWS
- Raila: I sold my old car to start East Africa Spectre
BUSINESS