× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

MPs in move to lower cost of ugali by rejecting higher tax proposals

NEWS
By Dominic Omondi | June 23rd 2021
In the new changes tabled in the House on June 22, 2021, the prices of chapati and ugali are likely to go down. [Courtesy]

Law-makers have jolted National Treasury’s revenue-raising plan after they introduced a raft of changes to the Finance Bill 2021 in what is aimed at rescuing Wanjiku from the growing burden of taxation.

In the new changes tabled in the House yesterday, the prices of chapati and ugali are likely to go down after the National Assembly’s Finance Committee proposed to zero rates valued-added tax (VAT) on maize and wheat flour.

This is meant to help manufacturers of these basic commodities claim VAT they paid on inputs such as electricity rather than passing it on to the consumers.

Other big winners in the latest changes include importers of motorbikes, parents who will buy infant foods at cheaper rates and sugar cane farmers.

But in what appears like giving with one hand and taking with the other, the committee led by Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, proposed to increase excise duty on telephone and internet services.

READ MORE

 Traders throng Mombasa for KRA's big sale

 SMEs must re-examine their business models

 Kenyans’ poor tea culture: Blame it on sugar and milk

 To cut obesity in children, tax sugar sweetened drinks

This will increase the cost of calling and browsing at a time when Kenyans are expected to operate virtually with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government relying on increased digitisation to help the economy to recover.

In fact, airtime, data bundles and mobile money transfer services have come to occupy a special place in Kenyans’ shopping basket.

After the review of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) or the cost of living index, by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) last year, airtime is now the single item that takes up the biggest chunk of individuals’ income.

After the review of the goods and services used to compile the index, KNBS gave airtime a weight of 5.496, the largest of any single consumer product.

Kenyans are putting more of their money into airtime than even rent — which had the heaviest weight just three years ago — health or education.

Zero-rate bread

Airtime is increasingly becoming the government’s cash cow and the latest change could make up for the revenue loss brought about by the MPs tax changes.

Gamblers will also not have it easy after the Committee proposed to increase excise duty to 30 per cent. The National Treasury had proposed to introduce an excise duty of 20 per cent on the amount wagered.

Other losers in the latest proposed changes to the Bill aimed at helping the government raise Sh1.8 trillion in taxes, is the importation of confectionery sugar that will see its tax raise from Sh20 per kilo to Sh35.

Nonetheless, MPs intervention saw a range of products taken away from the thumb of the taxman.

The Committee also proposed to zero-rate VAT on bread as opposed to making it exempt, which meant that manufacturers could not claim the 16 per cent VAT that they paid on raw materials. 

“The Committee proposes that ordinary bread remains zero-rated because even if you say that you’re moving it to exempt and you say the government is going to raise revenue, the revenue you’re raising is just going to be put on wananchi,” said Wanga.

Plastic syringes which had also been lined up for a 16 per cent VAT will be spared should MPs approve the Committee’s proposal to remove it.

“The Committee proposes to return syringes to the list of exempt items because it is important to keep them there especially during this Covid period,” said Wanga.

“This Finance Bill is done at a very delicate time when Treasury and members of this House have to balance between cushioning Kenyans from the Covid-19 pandemic but the same time raising sufficient revenue to fund the Sh3.6 trillion Budget.”

Sugar cane and exporters will also benefit from reduced taxes after the Committee removed VAT on transport services.

This means that farmers will not pay VAT for the delivery of their cane to milling factories.

The Committee also agreed to remove (exempt) VAT on all baby food including milk specifically prepared for infants in what is a win for parents.

The Committee rejected Treasury’s proposals to have changes on VAT not be approved by the National Assembly.

The Committee shot down Treasury’s proposal to revise excise duty on imported motorcycles from a fixed amount of Sh11,608 per unit to 15 per cent of the excisable value.

“The proposal will increase the price of motorcycles and therefore negatively affect the boda-boda industry given that the Committee rejected the proposal in the Finance Bill, 2021,” read part of the report by the Committee.

Qualify for benefit

The proposal for companies to get a tax break for employing 10 technical institutions graduates got a boost with the lawmakers reducing the number to at least five instead of 10 for an employer to qualify for the benefit.

Manufacturers of paint, resin and shoe polish will also be smiling after the Committee exempted them from the anti-adulation levy charged on kerosene, a critical input in their production process.

Minority leader John Mbadi opposed the proposal by the Treasury to have Parliament relinquish the move to rid MPs of the authority to approve VAT changes.

“You cannot ask Parliament to give away the right to challenge the VAT. Bring those changes to Parliament,” said Mbadi.

[additional reporting by Moses Nyamori and Brian Otieno]  

[email protected]   

RELATED VIDEOS

Cushion for Kenyans: MPs move to reduce basic food prices, they plan to Zero-rate food inputs

"Now even the private sector facilities will be given the vaccine to vaccinate," Dr. Willis Akwale

Mara Triangle celebrates private partnership started 20 years ago that has brought advancements

Share this story
Heady times as gin revolution sweeps Kenya
Most of the uncollected goods at the facility belong to traders who are unable to find a market.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Traders throng Mombasa for KRA's big sale
Traders throng Mombasa for KRA's big sale

NEWS

By Benard Sanga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Activists in court to force State to reveal details of SGR loan

By Joackim Bwana | 13 hours ago

Activists in court to force State to reveal details of SGR loan
Traders throng Mombasa for KRA's big sale

By Benard Sanga | 18 hours ago

Traders throng Mombasa for KRA's big sale
New KTDA board takes over, amid inhouse wrangles

By Boniface Gikandi | 1 day ago

New KTDA board takes over, amid inhouse wrangles
Accounts student weaves her way into making mats and mints money

By Peter Theuri | 3 days ago

Accounts student weaves her way into making mats and mints money
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC