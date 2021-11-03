× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

S.A. Electric car manufacturer sets up shop in Nairobi

MOTORING
By Lydia Mwawasi | November 3rd 2021
Cable, not pipe: Charging an electric car. [File picture, Standard]

 

South Africa-based electric vehicles manufacturer, Agilitee Africa, has set up shop in Nairobi even as it seeks to expand to the East African market.

The firm's Chief Executive Officer Mandla Lamba on Tuesday said the company plans to invest Sh111.2 million in its Nairobi-based subsidiary - Agilitee East Africa.

“We will officially launch our operations in Kenya in early December this year. Currently, we are marketing our products and the response is very positive,” said Dr Lamba.

In a notice published this week, the firm said it has been granted a certificate to operate in Kenya. The Nairobi subsidiary offices will also be its headquarters for East African.

READ MORE

 Tullow eyes over Sh1.6b from sale of Turkana oil

 Is Peter Kenneth Raila’s running mate?

 Couple and two daughters die in accident on their way to a funeral

 Reprieve for ex-Telkom bosses in Sh14b case

It has also set up a base in West Africa with its headquarters in Nigeria. In Zimbabwe, there are plans to establish an assembly plant for cars, electric motorcycles, and scooters.

“We intend to penetrate into all parts of Africa. We will in the long run set up assembly plants in some countries," said Lamba.

He added: “Most African governments have not entirely adopted the use of electric vehicles but we will educate our people on their benefits.”

Lamba said that even in South Africa, there were people who still do not believe it is impossible to drive a car without using petrol.

“We are optimistic that because the market is there. Kenya is one of the countries at the forefront in the campaign for clean energy and therein lies the market,” he said.

Agilite electric vehicles do not rely on the grid to be charged as they are powered by solar and have a backup battery.

Kenya is one of the biggest markets for second-hand vehicles imported mainly from Japan and which have been blamed for emitting higher levels of carbon dioxide.

Lamba said their technology can reduce emissions that contribute to climate change and smog, improve public health and reduce ecological damage.

RELATED VIDEOS

FKF Premier League: Gor Mahia beats Sofapaka 1-0

OKA chiefs take campaigns to President Kenyatta's backyard in Mount Kenya

UDM party embarks on a drive that will enhance the party for various political seats

Share this story
Tullow eyes over Sh1.6b from sale of Turkana oil
Tullow Oil Kenya is in talks with the State for the sale of the crude oil stockpiled at Changamwe depot
Telkom eyes 2,000 data sites with Sh1b capital investment
Telkom Kenya is betting on Sh1.1 billion expansions of its fourth-generation (4G/LTE) network to improve its service offering and grow its market.

MOST READ

How bank lost millions after teller fainted
How bank lost millions after teller fainted

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Tesla zooms past $1 trillion market cap on bet that the EV future is now

By Reuters | 7 days ago

Tesla zooms past $1 trillion market cap on bet that the EV future is now
Insurers okay use of liquefied gas as alternative fuel for motorists

By Graham Kajilwa | 16 days ago

Insurers okay use of liquefied gas as alternative fuel for motorists
Broke? Speak for yourself as wealthy Kenyans snap up luxury cars, bikes

By Wainaina Wambu | 4 months ago

Broke? Speak for yourself as wealthy Kenyans snap up luxury cars, bikes
Insulate the bond market external shocks

By | 11 years ago

Insulate the bond market external shocks
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC