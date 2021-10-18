× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Insurers okay use of liquefied gas as alternative fuel for motorists

MOTORING
By Graham Kajilwa | October 18th 2021

The Association of Kenya Insurers' nod is contained in a circular dated October 13, 2021. [Courtesy]

Motorists can now use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as alternative fuel after the insurers’ association, the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) gave them the green light.

This follows a site visit to an energy company and several meetings that assessed the findings. The meetings and inspection tour of the gas plant showed that there is no increased risk in issuing covers for vehicles using LPG.

The Association of Kenya Insurers' nod is contained in a circular dated October 13, 2021.

The fact-finding mission was prompted by Proto Energy Ltd's presentation to the association’s motor technical committee on the use of LPG in vehicles.

READ MORE

 Pakistan Airlines suspends Afghan operations, citing Taliban interference

 India, Pakistan: Two opposing visions of Afghanistan

 Rising taxes, stifling policies heat up cooking gas market

 Raila, OKA chiefs’ allies land plum State jobs

While the report from AKI okayed the use of LPG, it says insurers can only provide covers to vehicles with such a system as an ‘accessory’.

“The purpose of this circular is, therefore, to advise members that motor vehicles fitted with LPG can be insured without fear of any increased risk,” the circular signed by AKI Chief Executive Officer Tom Gichuhi partly reads.

The gas is filled through a filling valve which has an automatic fill limiter. [Courtesy]

According to the circular, the LPG system does not increase the risk of damage to a vehicle in the event of an accident. “The assessor also recommended that warranties and exclusions can be included in relation to the insured to inform the insurer and the insured to keep service records, vehicles to display an identification sign,” it adds. 

The cover will also exclude substandard installations. The greenlight comes months after notices from some insurance firms showed they will not provide covers to vehicles that have the LPG system.

Some insurers such as UAP Insurance Company had previously warned that some motorists do not have a manufacturer’s approval to alter the fuel system from petrol or diesel to gas.

GM Underwriting also issued a similar notice in August.

A report filed by a team that inspected the process of converting the fuel consumption system of vehicles to gas at Proto Energy detailed some of the safety features that these automobiles are fitted with to enhance their safety.

“Repairs in the event of damage requires persons well trained in the installation of the system,” reads the report in part.

So far Proto Energy has fitted 3,500 vehicles with the system. Some of the safety features include the fact that the cylinder is three millimetres thick and made of steel.

“The gas is filled through a filling valve which has an automatic fill limiter,” reads the findings. “A switch in the dashboard allows one to select the required option at will. There is a seamless changeover while on the move.”

Repairs in the event of damage require persons well trained in the installation of the system. [Courtesy]

There are also pressure relief valves that ensure the internal tank pressure stays within the safe tolerance limits.

“If the engine stops, the flow of gas stops automatically. In the event of an accident, the system has an automatic shutdown valve,” it explains.

The findings from this visit, the report notes, tally with other studies which uphold the safety levels of LPG system fitted vehicles.

“Another technical assessment was done by another assessor on behalf of a member company. The conclusion was the same as integrated motor assessors,” reads part of the findings.

The team concluded that the use of LPG does not necessarily make the vehicle riskier. “It was established that South Korea, Italy and Poland are the main users of LPG vehicles,” reads the findings. “The LPG system can be insured as an accessory to the motor vehicle.”

RELATED VIDEOS

Seneti yapitisha BBI, Mawakili Meru wameandamana, Wapi Jack Onyango?, Ukeketaji Narok | MBIU YA KTN

Haki Africa urges Gov't to declare sexual and gender-based violence a national disaster in Kenya

Wakili Paul Mwangi atoa kauli yake kuhusu ripoti ya BBI

Share this story
Agriculture sector yet to fully recover from Covid-19 effects
EAFF predicted that food export from Africa would rise from Sh4.4 trillion to Sh11 trillion in the next ten years.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

More pain for consumers as Epra raises electricity charges
More pain for consumers as Epra raises electricity charges

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Broke? Speak for yourself as wealthy Kenyans snap up luxury cars, bikes

By Wainaina Wambu | 4 months ago

Broke? Speak for yourself as wealthy Kenyans snap up luxury cars, bikes
Insulate the bond market external shocks

By | 11 years ago

Insulate the bond market external shocks
Law on dirty money is just the start

By | 11 years ago

Law on dirty money is just the start
Of draft laws and regional integration

By | 11 years ago

Of draft laws and regional integration
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC