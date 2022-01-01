Eamon Mullan: How I have made it in the animation industry

Animator and graphic designer, Eamon Mullan. [Courtesy]

Eamon Mullan is an animator and graphic designer who’s been in the game for a while. With the animation industry still new in Kenya and misunderstood, many locals are not appreciating the dynamics of the creative process or why it is priced at a premium.

Better known as Great Mullan in the industry, Eamon Mullan shares his journey with Caroline Njoroge on how he has, as a freelance animator, managed to manoeuvre in the gig economy, his thoughts on the industry and aspirations.

Why pursue animation?

I have been doing pencil art since primary school days. I got inspired by a football comic book, Super Strikers. From there, I started making my own comic books. When I completed high school, I advanced to making animation as it was more thrilling to give life to characters. I’ve had a wild imagination since my childhood, an inclination to imagine concepts. Animation is a tool that helps me express ideas and toy around with the passions of my soul.

So, where did the journey begin?

I’m an alumnus of Shangtao Media Arts College. I started working with my laptop from home, playing around with ideas and sharpening my skills. If you don’t have work as yet, keep sharpening your skills.

I got a job at a TV station, two years after graduating. This opportunity lasted for five months. From 2017, I have been working on a project-to-project basis in the gig economy. Experience has taught me that networking is the greatest asset one can ride on in the gig economy.

What is your take on the animation industry in Kenya?

The subject is not well understood, hence not appreciated. This however varies with generational bracket and exposure. Millennials and Gen Z have embraced animation but given that the final decision-makers in most organisations are the older generation (some equate animation to cartoon for kids), there remains little room for the animation to grow any entity.

I have noticed that in companies where marketing and communication departments are full of young people, the use of animated concepts is bigger. But I must admit we’ve come a long way.

How are you able to secure work opportunities as a freelancer?

Most of my work comes from referrals. From experience, networking is a crucial skill to securing work today. I have started a YouTube channel, Great Mullan, where I can post more content, express my gift and grow my customer base.

How do you navigate life chapters marred with lots of discouragement?

Patience is one gift I’m endowed with. Discouragement has never gotten the better of me, not that I have had a smooth run this far but because I’m convinced that no tough chapters last forever. Pages eventually turn as long as we keep working on what we have and making the best of every opportunity.

What has been the most rewarding part of your journey?

Seeing more people appreciate what I bring to the table. This has translated to a ballooning client base, thanks to referrals.

What advice do you offer to someone who is starting out?

In this age of Artificial Intelligence (AI), people have options to create content based on templates, a few clicks and they have what would have taken hours for a content creator to design from scratch. If your work is not better than what can be produced through AI, the system will throw it out. You have to work on your craft, keep advancing. The competition is getting stiff, not just against other content creators but against machines and software. Constant learning is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

What challenges have you encountered in the industry?

One is getting into the system of large corporations. Big companies have established relationships with other content creation companies, so even when there is a call for submission of tenders and quotes, the final decision has already been made. The downside of that is, no matter how amazing one’s ideas are, few are is willing to listen. They would rather go with the ‘safe pair of hands’. That is frustrating at times but we keep moving to know that greater doors will open up even as we take advantage of the opportunities that come.

Two, most people don’t understand what goes into the creative process of converting ideas into something tangible. This translates to a lack of willingness by some potential clients to offer compensation commensurate to the amount of work that goes into bringing ideas to life.

Then there are those whose think of animation as being a tool of content creation for kids. In such instances, making a case for how animation can be an asset to one’s business feels like a losing battle.

What about money management as a freelancer?

It’s possible to make nothing in one month then land a big deal that compensates for months of no solid income. This calls for discipline in expenditure as the flow of income can be erratic when one does not have long term contracts with specific clients.

It is equally important that one plans for growth depending on their priorities. My current goal is to save for better machines that will enable me to build the kind of empire I want.

Knowing what you know now, what would you change about your journey?

If it was possible, I would have started learning animation much earlier – before high school. Time gives one the advantage of refining their skills. Someone advised me to study animation after observing my strengths and interests; this was after high school. I hope I get to identify my children’s gifts from a tender age and enrol them in programs that equip them early.

Where would you say the opportunities lie?

There remains much room for exploiting opportunities in the corporate world – animation is a tremendous communication, marketing and advertising tool. But the relevance of animation as a channel of content creation cuts across all industries – it can be used in edutainment, entertainment and so on.

What’s your dream for the industry?

I yearn to see more people believe in the industry and invest in the betterment of what they do. There are many animators who switched lanes along the way. I find it challenging to find someone who is still as passionate to take on the project. The craft requires a lot of sacrifice and patience. It is not a get-rich-quick affair but it has its rewards. I pray that someday, we get to partner with Disney and create quality animated films that tell African stories.

What’s your dream?

That I will someday watch animated movies that are my own creation - to see my scripts and concepts come to life with the highest possible quality of production.

What’s the pay range for an animator in Kenya?

There are a number of factors that inform the price tag on services rendered. Motion graphic animation starts from Sh50,000 depending on the finer details of the project. Infographics can range from Sh100,000 depending on output and the complexity of ideas applied. Character animation ranges from hundreds of thousands to millions depending on the dimension of animation applied, length of the film, number of characters and so on.

Advise to upcoming animators?

Fall in love with the craft first because if you pursue animation purely for money, you will be disappointed.

Share this story