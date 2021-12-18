Lettuce: Healthy salad loved by urban dwellers
MONEY & MARKET
By Jennifer Anyango | December 18th 2021
MONEY & MARKET
Lettuce (Lactuca Sativa) is an annual leaf vegetable of the aster family (Asteraceae).
Most lettuce varieties are eaten fresh and are commonly served as the base of green salads.
It is generally a rich source of vitamins K and A, though the nutritional quality varies, depending on the variety. Lettuce varieties include Brauma F1 (well suited for warm areas), Butterhead, Leaf Lettuce and Romaine. Others are Crisphead, Loose-leaf, Chinese Lettuce and Summer Crisp. Simon Gicheru, a Kiambu-based farmer, explains how to grow the crop from planting to harvesting.
Ecological requirements
READ MORE
There’s money to be made from broccoli
There’s money to be made from broccoli
LSK backs Haji's decision not to charge judge over Cohen's death
A temperature of between 15 degrees to 30 degrees centigrade is the best. Although the crop can thrive in a wide range of soils, optimal production is achieved on well-drained fertile loam soils that are rich in organic matter. “It must have a good water-holding capacity and a pH of between 5.5 and 7.0,” says Gicheru.
Propagation and planting
Lettuce is propagated from seeds, which can be sown directly into the main field or raised in a nursery bed and transplanted thereafter. “It is recommended to raise seedlings in a nursery for a good start and break seed dormancy,” he says. Prepare the land well. Plough and harrow to a fine tilth and spread well rotten manure. Dig planting holes at a spacing of 30cm by 30cm. Put bottlecap (5g) per hole planting fertiliser and mix it well with soil. Plant a healthy lettuce seedling in each hole and firm soil around the base well and mulch with dry grass before watering the plant.
Routine field management
Weeding - weed regularly until the crop can get a good ground cover and kill weeds on its own. Lettuce is a shallow-rooted crop and so weed with care.
Topdressing – do this one week after transplanting and four weeks after transplanting. Use nitrogen-rich fertiliser.
Irrigation – to supply enough moisture, you may need to water your lettuce crop, especially during dry seasons. “You can also apply mulch like dry grass to help you conserve moisture,” says Gicheru.
Crop rotation - rotate your lettuce field with crops like cereals, such as maize and legumes like beans, to reduce the build-up of pests and diseases.
Pests and diseases
Farmers should look out for pests such as the cutworm, diamond black moth, aphids and cabbage sawfly, root-knot nematodes and diseases like black rot, downy mildew, leaf spot, damping off and lettuce mosaic virus.
Harvesting
Most lettuce varieties take two to three months to be ready for harvesting from the time of transplanting. At this time, the hearts are fully developed. After maturity, the lettuce can be harvested for the next four weeks. To harvest, cut heads off with a knife. “Remove damaged or old leaves, then wash ready for use or for the market,” advises Gicheru. On average and under good management, a farmer can harvest four to six tonnes per acre.
Market
Lettuce is widely consumed, especially in urban areas. It is mostly used in making salads. Gicheru sells his produce online through referrals as well as in markets.
RELATED VIDEOS
Misa ya wafu kwa aliyekuwa mbunge wa Kibwezi Kalembe Ndile ilifanyika hii leo
Judge Sankale presents himself at DCI headquarters after he was released on police bond on Saturday
DP Ruto taunted as Anti-BBI, Divisions rife amid BBI Rhetoric | Rifts in Bridges
Blow to taxman as court blocks VAT on insurance premiumThe taxman will lose billions of shillings it expected to collect from the insurance sector.
Alternatives to financing without resorting to traditional bankingBanking products are mainly focused on larger clients who have other needs and payment possibilities.
MOST READ
Why some rich people are more comfortable in Eastlands
OPINION
By XN Iraki
- Your chickens can't lay as many eggs as ours, Uganda tells Kenya
BUSINESS
- New cash: Kiambu’s real estate boom pushes out farmers
REAL ESTATE
By Peter Theuri
- Our lives have deteriorated, say 74pc of Kenyans
BUSINESS
- Kenya lands top global maritime council seat
REAL ESTATE
- Lake Victoria islanders find it tough to live without ferries
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
By James Omoro