× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Lettuce: Healthy salad loved by urban dwellers

MONEY & MARKET
By Jennifer Anyango | December 18th 2021
By Jennifer Anyango | December 18th 2021
MONEY & MARKET

Most lettuce varieties are eaten fresh and are commonly served as the base of green salads. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Lettuce (Lactuca Sativa) is an annual leaf vegetable of the aster family (Asteraceae).

Most lettuce varieties are eaten fresh and are commonly served as the base of green salads.

It is generally a rich source of vitamins K and A, though the nutritional quality varies, depending on the variety. Lettuce varieties include Brauma F1 (well suited for warm areas), Butterhead, Leaf Lettuce and Romaine. Others are Crisphead, Loose-leaf, Chinese Lettuce and Summer Crisp. Simon Gicheru, a Kiambu-based farmer, explains how to grow the crop from planting to harvesting.

Ecological requirements

READ MORE

 There’s money to be made from broccoli

 There’s money to be made from broccoli

 LSK backs Haji's decision not to charge judge over Cohen's death

 Haji says no proof judge plotted to kill Cohen

A temperature of between 15 degrees to 30 degrees centigrade is the best. Although the crop can thrive in a wide range of soils, optimal production is achieved on well-drained fertile loam soils that are rich in organic matter. “It must have a good water-holding capacity and a pH of between 5.5 and 7.0,” says Gicheru.

Propagation and planting

Lettuce is propagated from seeds, which can be sown directly into the main field or raised in a nursery bed and transplanted thereafter. “It is recommended to raise seedlings in a nursery for a good start and break seed dormancy,” he says. Prepare the land well. Plough and harrow to a fine tilth and spread well rotten manure. Dig planting holes at a spacing of 30cm by 30cm. Put bottlecap (5g) per hole planting fertiliser and mix it well with soil. Plant a healthy lettuce seedling in each hole and firm soil around the base well and mulch with dry grass before watering the plant.

Routine field management 

Weeding - weed regularly until the crop can get a good ground cover and kill weeds on its own. Lettuce is a shallow-rooted crop and so weed with care.

Topdressing – do this one week after transplanting and four weeks after transplanting. Use nitrogen-rich fertiliser.

Irrigation – to supply enough moisture, you may need to water your lettuce crop, especially during dry seasons. “You can also apply mulch like dry grass to help you conserve moisture,” says Gicheru.

Crop rotation - rotate your lettuce field with crops like cereals, such as maize and legumes like beans, to reduce the build-up of pests and diseases.

Pests and diseases

Farmers should look out for pests such as the cutworm, diamond black moth, aphids and cabbage sawfly, root-knot nematodes and diseases like black rot, downy mildew, leaf spot, damping off and lettuce mosaic virus.

Harvesting

Most lettuce varieties take two to three months to be ready for harvesting from the time of transplanting. At this time, the hearts are fully developed. After maturity, the lettuce can be harvested for the next four weeks. To harvest, cut heads off with a knife. “Remove damaged or old leaves, then wash ready for use or for the market,” advises Gicheru. On average and under good management, a farmer can harvest four to six tonnes per acre.

Market

Lettuce is widely consumed, especially in urban areas. It is mostly used in making salads. Gicheru sells his produce online through referrals as well as in markets.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Misa ya wafu kwa aliyekuwa mbunge wa Kibwezi Kalembe Ndile ilifanyika hii leo

Judge Sankale presents himself at DCI headquarters after he was released on police bond on Saturday

DP Ruto taunted as Anti-BBI, Divisions rife amid BBI Rhetoric | Rifts in Bridges

Share this story
Blow to taxman as court blocks VAT on insurance premium
The taxman will lose billions of shillings it expected to collect from the insurance sector.
Alternatives to financing without resorting to traditional banking
Banking products are mainly focused on larger clients who have other needs and payment possibilities.

MOST READ

Why some rich people are more comfortable in Eastlands
Why some rich people are more comfortable in Eastlands

OPINION

By XN Iraki

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Alternatives to financing without resorting to traditional banking

By Entrepreneur | 54 minutes ago

Alternatives to financing without resorting to traditional banking
All you need to know about beetroot farming

By Jennifer Anyango | 7 days ago

All you need to know about beetroot farming
Cassava farmers in Busia count losses as plant lies idle

By Nathan Ochunge | 9 days ago

Cassava farmers in Busia count losses as plant lies idle
The power of pennies: Why every random shilling counts

By Graham Kajilwa | 13 days ago

The power of pennies: Why every random shilling counts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC