× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Supply chains, inflation overshadow vaccine and debt woes

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Reuters | October 19th 2021

Relatively little new progress was made on increasing vaccine supplies to developing countries. [Courtesy]

Supply chain woes and growing inflation concerns pushed aside a widening gap in Covid-19 vaccinations and debt problems for developing countries as the top concerns for global policymakers at International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings this week.

Relatively little new progress was made on increasing vaccine supplies to developing countries, although officials highlighted an increasing divergence between rich and poor countries as a growing financial and economic risk.

The focus on the normalisation pains that wealthier economies are experiencing and a World Bank data-rigging scandal that had clouded the future of IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva proved a disappointment for anti-poverty groups.

READ MORE

 Risk concerns over State domestic borrowing

 Meru government commits Sh979m to settle pending bills

 MPs give Treasury six months to table debt cut proposals

 The dos and don'ts of borrowing

"Given how the pandemic is becoming worse in most of the world’s countries, I’m concerned by the lack of action at the meetings on vaccine distribution, debt relief and general pandemic response,” said Eric LeCompte, executive director of the Jubilee USA Network, a religious development group.

The World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhananom Ghebreyesus told an IMF forum that the world is falling behind on goals to immunise 40 per cent of the world’s population by the end of this year. He criticised wealthy countries for approving third booster shots when much of the world’s population has yet to receive a single vaccine dose.

“The donations are not enough. It’s very disappointing that it’s taking so long for the world to really commit” to reaching vaccination goals, he said.

The IMF said a “great vaccine divide” was keeping developing countries mired in low growth as they struggle with high coronavirus infection rates.

This, along with supply chain bottlenecks, semiconductor shortages and rising price pressures in advanced economies, prompted the IMF to trim its global growth forecast for 2021. Some policymakers were more focused on managing the next phases of economic recovery after unprecedented fiscal support, and other multilateral issues, such as implementing a deal to revamp global corporate taxation.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters France was advocating for increased financial support for developing economies.

RELATED VIDEOS

Kenya set to float another Eurobond to plug the budget hole left by poor revenue collection

Treasury to disburse Ksh 39 billion to clear April & March pending bills to the county governments

The growth of Kenya’s debt burden tracing back to independence

Share this story
Risk concerns over State domestic borrowing
The report released last week says domestic debt currently stands at Sh3.7 trillion, accounting for 48 per cent of the total debt.
EPZ firms hire 7,400 new staff on rising exports
Data from the State Department of Trade shows EPZ firms are close to recovering the pre-pandemic workforce.

MOST READ

Nowhere to hide for defaulters as Safaricom tightens Fuliza rules
Nowhere to hide for defaulters as Safaricom tightens Fuliza rules

NEWS

By Frankline Sunday

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Power squeeze hits China, global supply

By Reuters | 24 minutes ago

Power squeeze hits China, global supply
Failed Airtel Kenya and Telkom merger leaves telcos limping

By Frankline Sunday and Macharia Kamau | 24 minutes ago

Failed Airtel Kenya and Telkom merger leaves telcos limping
Local lubricant makers push for bigger market share

By Wainaina Wambu | 24 minutes ago

Local lubricant makers push for bigger market share
Gambling alive and well amid Covid ravages

By Peter Theuri | 24 minutes ago

Gambling alive and well amid Covid ravages
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC