× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Stanbic splashes Sh6.9b to support women businesses

ENTERPRISE
By Moses Omusolo | Jun 29th 2022 | 2 min read
By Moses Omusolo | June 29th 2022
ENTERPRISE
From left, Health Services CEO Pamela Makokha, Space & Style CEO Winnie Ngumi and Melvin Marsh International CEO Flora Mutahi. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Stanbic Bank Kenya has over the last three years funded over 45,000 women entrepreneurs to a tune of Sh6.9 billion.

Under the Dare to Aspire Dare to Achieve (DADA), the bank has additionally provided credit guarantee schemes of over Sh1 billion and over Sh40 million in grant funds.

The lender said the partnership has helped women entrepreneurs, youth and persons with disability to recover from the negative economic impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the lender's DADA third anniversary celebration in Nairobi, Stanbic Bank Kenya Chief Executive Charles Mudiwa said the lender was honoured to have had the opportunity to support women through its women's banking solution (DADA).

Malawi President Dr Joyce Banda who was the chief guest lauded Stanbic Bank’s commitment to invest in women’s economic empowerment, noting that it contributes toward gender equality, poverty eradication and inclusive economic growth.

READ MORE

Speaking online, she said women make a considerable contribution to economies whether in businesses, on farms, as entrepreneurs or as employees.

“It is paramount to continuously support programmes which promote women’s ability to secure decent jobs, achieve financial freedom and accumulate assets which are key determinants of growth and development,” she said.

The event was attended by top women entrepreneurs including Melvin Marsh International Ltd chief executive Ms Flora Mutahi, Space and Style founder and chief executive Ms Winnie Ngumi, Meditrust Hospital boss Ms Pamela Makokha and Ms Margaret Kamau, the proprietor, Zarusa Trends who shared the entrepreneurial journeys, wins and lessons.

Mr Mudiwa said innovative financial solutions including digital lending, Unayo, M-Jeki and Stansure have been instrumental in increasing access to finance and relevant financial solutions for women business owners.

The bank has also been providing digital cash advances and unsecured loans for women.

To support women with asset acquisition, Mudiwa said the lender provides 100 per cent Vehicle Asset Financing at discounted rates in partnership with select car dealers - incorporating DADA-specific auto insurance and a 60-day grace payment period. The bank also provides 105 mortgage financing with zero fees.

Under the credit guarantee scheme, the bank is working with the African Guarantee Fund (AGF) and the State with discussions underway to engage other entities.

On providing grants and catalytic funding, Stanbic Bank is collaborating with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) and US African Development Foundation.

The bank is working in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and counties to boost entrepreneurship, the employability of citizens through digital literacy and upskilling, career development, and provision of funds (grants) and access to job markets. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Ayushi: Entrepreneur following legendary grandfather Manu Chandaria's footsteps
The 20-year-old Ayushi, who is a graduate of the prestigious Standford University, has already worked for top global firms such as renowned consulting giant McKinsey & Company.
Kenya, UK business lobby sign deal to fight corruption
Principal Secretary in the State Department for EAC Kevit Desai said business integrity is the foundation of international trade.

MOST READ

Kenya Kwanza queries state deal with foreign firm on three ports
Kenya Kwanza queries state deal with foreign firm on three ports

BUSINESS

By Patrick Beja and Patrick Amimo

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
4 tips on hiring top talent

By Pauline Muindi | 2 days ago

4 tips on hiring top talent
Ayushi: Entrepreneur following legendary grandfather Manu Chandaria's footsteps

By Nancy Nzau | 2 days ago

Ayushi: Entrepreneur following legendary grandfather Manu Chandaria's footsteps
Ingenious ways businesses are coping with high living cost

By XN Iraki | 2 days ago

Ingenious ways businesses are coping with high living cost
Women firms fight to break glass ceiling

By Graham Kajilwa | 2 days ago

Women firms fight to break glass ceiling
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC