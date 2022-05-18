× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Curtains fall on one of East Africa's oldest fast food restaurants

ENTERPRISE
By Frankline Akhubula | May 18th 2022 | 2 min read
By Frankline Akhubula | May 18th 2022
ENTERPRISE
The oldest fast food in the city has been shut down [File, Standard]

Against the backdrop of Kenya’s independence in 1963, the late Sham Hubin opened a fast food joint overlooking Muindi Mbingu and Moktar Daddar streets in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

Located on the prime ground floor of an old building opposite Jevenjee gardens, it became one of the first fish and chips restaurants in East Africa becoming a popular spot for many in its 59-year history. 

However, the family-run restaurant had to close shop two months ago owing to the high cost of production. Mohammed Galis, the son of the late founder, said he made the painful decision after numerous frustrations.

“Although inflation and high rent increments for the premises largely played a role in the closure, unavailability of potatoes over the Covid-19 pandemic and the constant rise of cooking oil couldn’t permit us to get going. We couldn’t meet our clients’ expectations”, he said.

READ MORE

Galis, who joined his father’s fast food shop as a worker in 1971 after finishing school, said that at the time of closure, the shop had nine employees who had to be laid off.

Being the oldest fast food in the CBD before many such points started mushrooming in the 1980s and 1990s, patrons of the restaurant regretted the decision.

52-year-old Nairobi resident Clare Gacheru said that she learnt about the joint through her father who had an office in the CBD.

Her father first took her to the joint when she was a primary school pupil and she fell in love with chicken and chips there. 

“I was disappointed when I went there to get some chips and found they’d shut. A few days before the closure, the owner had complained to me about the rising cost of making chips. However, it never occurred to me that the joint would be closed down completely,” she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Samuel Aliviza who discovered the joint in the 1970s as a teenager. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
How SMEs can use soft skills to transform business
Businesses exist to provide access to products and services for people and other businesses, but their existence is pegged on people.
Fund to pump Sh87.2 million into rural firms in Turkana
Over 40 firms in Turkana County are set to benefit from a Sh87.2 million fund.

MOST READ

Meet Kenya's Sh30m-a-month bank chief executives
Meet Kenya's Sh30m-a-month bank chief executives

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How SMEs can use soft skills to transform business

By Pedro Gomes | 48 minutes ago

How SMEs can use soft skills to transform business
Fund to pump Sh87.2 million into rural firms in Turkana

By Moses Omusolo | 48 minutes ago

Fund to pump Sh87.2 million into rural firms in Turkana
Kasuku: Firm bets on NFTs to disrupt art economy

By Frankline Sunday | 48 minutes ago

Kasuku: Firm bets on NFTs to disrupt art economy
How to Effect a Hybrid Working Model

By Pauline Muindi | 48 minutes ago

How to Effect a Hybrid Working Model
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC