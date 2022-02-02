× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sh22.6 billion fund targets techpreneurs

ENTERPRISE
By Enterprise Reporter | February 2nd 2022
By Enterprise Reporter | February 2nd 2022
ENTERPRISE

Ngetha Waithaka, Norrsken22 general partner [Courtesy]

Outstanding entrepreneurs and start-ups building Africa’s new tech giants are set to benefit from a Sh22.6 billion fund backed by 30 unicorn founders.

The Norrsken22 seeks to provide early-stage funding to businesses within fintech, education, medicine and market-enabling solutions and a significant investment will target Kenyan start-ups.

“Eyes are turning towards Africa as the next epicenter for digital disruption. Technology is enabling emerging enterprises to leapfrog legacy ways of doing business,” said Norrsken22 General Partner Ngetha Waithaka (right).

“Leaders are emerging but a lack of growth capital is holding them back.”

The 30 unicorn founders, drawn from across the globe, are not only contributing their entrepreneurial skills but also a funding of Sh7.3 billion ($65 million).  

Among the founders include Olugbenga Agboola, cofounder Flutterwave, Niklas Zennström, co-founder Skype, Jacob de Geer, co-founder iZettle, Niklas Östberg, co-founder Delivery Hero, Carl Manneh, co-founder Mojang, Sebastian Knutsson, co-founder King and Willard Ahdritz, founder Kobalt Music.

The fund is also backed by SEB Pension Foundation and family offices.

The Norrksen Foundation, founded by Klarna co-founder Niklas Adalberth, has teamed up with Hans Otterling, Partner at Northzone, and an investment team led by Natalie Kolbe, previous Global Head of Private Equity at Actis in South Africa, Actis colleague Mr Waithaka in Kenya, and Lexi Novitske, prior founder of Acuity Venture Partners in Nigeria, to launch Norrsken22 Africa Tech Growth Fund.

The fund announced its first close of Sh12.4 billion ($110m).

The fund is dedicated to delivering top-quartile returns and will drive a strong impact across Africa. Norrsken Foundation will reinvest its portion of the capital generated by Norrsken22 back into supporting African entrepreneurship, to further promote the growth of the African tech ecosystem.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Turning a hobby into a business
Keep in mind that if this is a hobby, you don’t have to transform it into a full-time job right away.
AFC board seeks nod to engage banks for funds
The Agricultural Finance Corporation board now wants to be allowed to borrow funds from financial institutions for its operations.

MOST READ

Why Uhuru is angry with scrap metal dealers
Why Uhuru is angry with scrap metal dealers

NEWS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Global tech communities converge in Saudi Arabia

By Vivianne Wandera | 11 minutes ago

Global tech communities converge in Saudi Arabia
Techie rethinks church record-keeping system

By Brian George | 11 minutes ago

Techie rethinks church record-keeping system
Are you inside or outside?

By XN Iraki | 11 minutes ago

Are you inside or outside?
Turning a hobby into a business

By Pauline Muindi | 6 hours ago

Turning a hobby into a business
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC