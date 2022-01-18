× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Election promises: Who will take care of the hustlers?

ENTERPRISE
By XN Iraki | January 18th 2022
By XN Iraki | January 18th 2022
ENTERPRISE
Parked handcarts at Marikiti Market. [Elvis Ogina, 2021]

 

The two leading presidential contenders have made various promises to citizens on the lower echelon of the society, popularly called hustlers in Kenyan speak.

Let us be blunt: unless a miracle happens, it’s unlikely we shall get a third serious presidential contender - maybe only a spoiler. But eight months is a long time in politics. 

The promises are about money. Non-predatory loans, a Sh6,000 monthly stipend and more billions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Interestingly, there are few, if any, promises to the affluent who are the owners of the means of production. Even promises to lower power bills target the hustlers. Why so many promises?

The beauty of the promises is that they are economic in nature because money talks. And very loudly in an election year. 

READ MORE

It’s not the first time we have heard these promises, they come every time before the polls. They have been there ever since the birth of our nation. What promises were made during the colonial era?

The promises strike a chord with the men and women suffering economically. This year’s promises are made with the ravages of Covid-19 pandemic in the backdrop.

But are they realistic? 

The promises are broad and hard to judge as they appeal to our fears, emotions and dreams. And since they are not in our budgets, sessional papers, laws or constitution, they are hard to implement beyond the politicians' goodwill. 

You can be sure that between now and August, more promises will be made. The affluent and economically sophisticated Kenyans can discern whether the promises can be fulfilled. They could even be the designers of the promises. The rest may not.

Excited by the political victory of their leaders, hustlers often forget the promises. Remember the laptops promised by the Jubilee government? If excitement does not remind them to ask for implementation, anger over loss leads to the same. 

We hope the promises this year shall be implemented by the victor. They can make a difference from their predecessors. My unsolicited advice to hustlers is to consider the promises as a bonus. Don‘t be distracted from the core business that gives you your daily bread.

Long after the polls, the economic reality will remain. Remember the political contenders are safeguarding their jobs. Please safeguard yours also.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Ghostly luxury apartment, ownership of Yaya Centre dog Nicholas Biwott in death
Alnoor Kassam is the man behind Trade Bank, one of the country’s most innovative and popular banks of the 80s and 90s.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Nyeri-based sacco pays out over Sh740 million in dividends
Nyeri-based sacco pays out over Sh740 million in dividends

NEWS

By Lydiah Nyawira

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
School dropout finds success in making film equipment

By Esther Dianah | 3 days ago

School dropout finds success in making film equipment
Why vintage cars have more value

By XN Iraki | 6 days ago

Why vintage cars have more value
How to drive innovation in your business

By Pauline Muindi | 6 days ago

How to drive innovation in your business
Tech trends of 2022: Innovations that will reshape business in Kenya

By James Bayhack | 6 days ago

Tech trends of 2022: Innovations that will reshape business in Kenya
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC