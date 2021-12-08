× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Investors re-imagine the business of selling coffee

ENTERPRISE
By Wainaina Wambu | December 8th 2021

EsQoffee hangs over the Great Rift Valley Escarpment. [John Muchucha, Standard]

At 6:23pm, a splendid orange sunset hangs over the Great Rift Valley Escarpment leaving a sight to behold.

It’s against this breathtaking skyline that two entrepreneurs have re-imagined the business of selling coffee after founding EsQoffee, a play on Escarpment Coffee.

While travelling upcountry since they were kids, Wang’ombe Ng’ang’a and Tabitha Nungari were always fascinated by this expansive view of the Rift Valley along the Nairobi-Nakuru route

What was lacking during their many stop-overs was a decent utility shop where travellers could freshen up, buy snacks, have a drink or a cup of coffee before proceeding to their destinations.

READ MORE

 MPs petition Parliament to probe use of machines in tea harvesting

 MPs reject Peter Munya's decision to extend coffee broker licences

 6,000 teachers rejoin KNUT

 How teachers, medics collude to steal from medical scheme

 Most Instagram-able coffee shop?

So two months ago, they set up EsQcoffee at the Lari viewpoint, perhaps one of the most instagramm-able coffee shops in the country.  

“This started from a need to provide people with a utility shop, a sort of restroom where travellers can take a break considering the distance from Nairobi,” Wang’ombe told Enterprise.

“When travelling home, the only place you’d find coffee is in Delamare … from just the fact that there’s no proper rest space we started thinking about the solution.”

“Weary travellers and drivers like a well-brewed cup of coffee so that they can stay alert on their journey. It’s also a nice spot for people to take a break drink their coffee, enjoy the scenery, take beautiful pictures and then proceed to your destination.”

And it’s not only a space for coffee enthusiasts as all manner of snacks, fruits and cocktails are available. 

Initially, getting an ideal space had been a challenge. The escarpment’s viewpoints are dotted with curio shops which have been trading there for over two decades and are part of a wider Community-based organisation, which uplifts the livelihoods of people living in the surrounding areas. 

Big plans, big dreams

The business has established strong roots within the community with everybody who works there being a local and are helping improve livelihoods in the nearby villages. 

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has greatly hit the tourism sectors and they found individuals willing to offset their spaces.

The two then fabricated a 40-foot container to create a classy coffee shop where one can perfectly view the expansive skyline. They also gave out a section of the container to other traders to sell their wares.

Nungari says their location is their biggest asset.  

“For us, the biggest asset is the view at the end of the day even if people aren’t buying they have to stop and enjoy the scenery.”

“We don’t have so many coffee joints on the road mostly selling alcoholic drinks and other snacks,” she said.

EsQcoffee has big plans. They intend to build a strong brand that can eventually participate in the retail and export market. 

“Hundreds of cars pass by every hour which makes our brand very visible. Hopefully, these travellers will see the brand on their supermarket shelves and immediately pick it as they are now familiar with it,” says Wang’ombe.

“The business model is to eventually be a coffee player both locally and in the export market.”

EsQoffee has established strong roots within the community. [John Muchucha, Standard]

Mental health champions

As they sell coffee, they are also promoting road safety, championing mental health awareness and building brands by offering advertising space.

“We support drivers wellness. Just by the fact of encouraging them to take a break, this means that if they have an issue on their minds they can rest from fatigue,” said Wang’ombe.

They hope to soon accommodate an art studio that provides space for discussions around mental health and also serve as an exhibition centre. 

Artists and craftsmen can benefit as they will showcase and sell their art on weekends which are marked by significant customer traffic. 

To their surprise, some customers have set up their virtual offices there in a bid to break the monotony of working from home.

Their prices are relatively fair with everything for everyone for as low as Sh50 and also offer cakes, mandazis, milkshakes and ice cream.

Unlike the other traders along the escarpment, EsQoffee accepts foreign currency such as the US Dollar to accommodate tourists.

Electricity is their biggest challenge

Electricity is the biggest setback for EsQcoffee. The two entrepreneurs have already paid for connection to Kenya Power but two months in they still have no power.

This means they have to use expensive fuel to power their generator which often breaks down. This has hampered their ability to fully maximise their business operations.

For example, they can’t operate their kitchen equipment such as a deep fryer or even a freezer.

“It’s very easy for us to close if this continues,” said a frustrated Wang’ombe.

Wang’ombe is a trained IT engineer and has worked for nine years. The 33-year-old left employment to pursue his business dream.

The investment for the business, which is still ongoing, will take about Sh10 million to complete, he said.

He adds that his target is about 67 customers daily. The business has so far put 20 people to work both directly and indirectly.

Kenya’s growing coffee culture

Nungari, a trained public relations specialist, says the coffee culture was taking root across the country pushed by an expanding middle-class and a growing youth population.

This, she said, will see players in the coffee business step up. Already, well-established coffee brands are even doing coffee farm tours.

Nungari quit her day job after two years to focus on entrepreneurship. So what has the transition from a steady paycheck to entrepreneurship been like for her?

“In the beginning, it was hard as I was used to a steady paycheck. Now, as an entrepreneur sometimes you can’t even predict how tomorrow will be. However, if its something that you’re passionate about, the challenges are always welcome

“It feels exciting and fulfilling to grow a business from scratch,” said Nungari. 

RELATED VIDEOS

WRC rally comes to a close today with team Toyota poised to win

Tea Factory Elections: Hundreds turn up for the elections at the Chinga Tea factory

Kamati yaunga BBI, Kang'ata ajitetea, Kijana auawa na Ndovu, Usambazaji wa ARVs | MBIU YA KTN

Share this story
Cassava farmers in Busia count losses as plant lies idle
Busia County Executive for Agriculture Moses Osia asked farmers to be patient as they address the matter.
How to profit from this festive season
December marks one of the busiest months for small businesses as shoppers rush to make their holiday purchases.

MOST READ

Imperial Bank assets to be sold, proceeds shared among depositors – CBK
Imperial Bank assets to be sold, proceeds shared among depositors – CBK

NEWS

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ways to deal with employee theft

By Paul Kariuki | 1 day ago

Ways to deal with employee theft
Tips on how to thrive as an online business this holiday season

By Frankline Sunday | 1 day ago

Tips on how to thrive as an online business this holiday season
Graduates innovate remote child testing kits

By Brian George | 7 days ago

Graduates innovate remote child testing kits
Why you should register your small business with government

By Graham Kajilwa | 9 days ago

Why you should register your small business with government
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC