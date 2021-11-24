Konza warms up to small firms eyeing investments

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Konza Technopolis Complex when he officially opened the building during a site visit to assess the progress of the project. [Courtesy]

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have been given window to invest in the Konza Technopolis as the State seeks to attract and retain investors for the flagship project.

Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA), the agency that is overseeing the development of the project wants SMEs to collaborate with organisations such as the Business Network International (BNI) in making the investment.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by BNI team to Konza Technopolis, KoTDA Board Director Caroline Kariuki said the authority wants to onboard more entrepreneurs and the business community to take up the investment opportunities available at Konza Technopolis.

"MSMEs have a great role to play in the growth of Konza both in terms of investing in the Technopolis and offering professional services," said Ms Kariuki.

"We are privileged to host the BNI at Konza and look forward to working closely together in future” noted Ms Kariuki.

KoTDA's 2021-2025 strategic plan is keen on attracting, onboarding and retaining key investors at Konza.

Kariuki said SMEs can partner with firms such as BNI to make this a reality.

During the visit, Konza Technopolis and BNI deliberated on areas of partnership including individual BNI members offering professional services to the current and future projects at Konza.

“In an effort to bring to life the deliberations we have had with BNI, we will hold quarterly meetings moving forward and the Konza partnership team will steer the engagement with the bigger Kenyan BNI team to ensure Konza and MSMEs have a constant interaction,” added Ms Kariuki.

Speaking during the visit, BNI Kenya President Kendi Mbatha lauded the ongoing developments at Konza pledging the network's willingness to partner with KoTDA .

“It is amazing to see current projects at Konza and those in the pipeline. BNI has 58 businesses in different sectors represented and we are delighted about the numerous opportunities we have identified at Konza for our entrepreneurs and MSME’s," she said.

Kenya in 2008 approved the creation of the city as a flagship Kenya Vision 2030 project.

