Konza warms up to small firms eyeing investments

ENTERPRISE
By Patrick Alushula | November 24th 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Konza Technopolis Complex when he officially opened the building during a site visit to assess the progress of the project. [Courtesy]

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have been given window to invest in the Konza Technopolis as the State seeks to attract and retain investors for the flagship project.

Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA), the agency that is overseeing the development of the project wants SMEs to collaborate with organisations such as the Business Network International (BNI) in making the investment.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by BNI team to Konza Technopolis, KoTDA Board Director Caroline Kariuki said the authority wants to onboard more entrepreneurs and the business community to take up the investment opportunities available at Konza Technopolis.

"MSMEs have a great role to play in the growth of Konza both in terms of investing in the Technopolis and offering professional services," said Ms Kariuki.

 Scott Christian University VC vows to awaken the 'sleeping giant'

 Why green spaces are key to fight against climate change

 Konza deal with NSE opens doors to new tech startups

 Gideon and ICT committee laud Konza City's project progress

"We are privileged to host the BNI at Konza and look forward to working closely together in future” noted Ms Kariuki.

KoTDA's 2021-2025 strategic plan is keen on attracting, onboarding and retaining key investors at Konza.

Kariuki said SMEs can partner with firms such as BNI to make this a reality. 

During the visit, Konza Technopolis and BNI deliberated on areas of partnership including individual BNI members offering professional services to the current and future projects at Konza.

“In an effort to bring to life the deliberations we have had with BNI, we will hold quarterly meetings moving forward and the Konza partnership team will steer the engagement with the bigger Kenyan BNI team to ensure Konza and MSMEs have a constant interaction,” added Ms Kariuki.

Speaking during the visit, BNI Kenya President Kendi Mbatha lauded the ongoing developments at Konza pledging the network's willingness to partner with KoTDA .

“It is amazing to see current projects at Konza and those in the pipeline. BNI has 58 businesses in different sectors represented and we are delighted about the numerous opportunities we have identified at Konza for our entrepreneurs and MSME’s," she said.

Kenya in 2008 approved the creation of the city as a flagship Kenya Vision 2030 project.

KONZA Project: CS Mucheru vows to attract investors, project expected to generate jobs

Construction of National Data Center Phase I at Konza Technopolis ready for use, says CS Mucheru

KONZA PROJECT: Construction works have began for the 400kv Konza – Isinya project

Rao to continue acting as Mumias receiver-manager, court orders
The judge also dismissed orders seeking to restrain the Senate from interfering with the miller's receivership by summoning the receiver-manager.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Court hands a lifeline to second 300MW Marsabit wind project
Nyambura's real estate gamble that's paid off

By Paul Kariuki | 4 days ago

Is Kenya getting dehustled?

By XN Iraki | 6 days ago

We had to try something new when Covid-19 struck

By Paul Kariuki | 6 days ago

KRA espionage on online lifestyles rattles business

By Graham Kajilwa | 6 days ago

