× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Gamban: Innovation tackling gambling addiction now in Kenya

ENTERPRISE
By Brian George | November 16th 2021
Jack Symons founder Gamnan.

Battling any form of addiction is no easy task, especially when it becomes ingrained into the fabric of society. For most people, gambling can be a form of entertainment, but for others, it can cause significant harm.

For Jack Symons, overcoming his gambling addiction led him to develop a solution. Having previously exhausted all of the available options at the time, from parental control solutions to even chopping up his debit and credit cards when he became fearful of the financial damage he was causing himself.

Launched in 2016, Gamban blocks access to gambling sites and apps across, Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices.

The firm is now rolling out in Kenya, due to the growing proliferation of gambling harm and lack of protective offerings from gambling operators.

The firm also plans to introduce the product in other African countries.

READ MORE

 Struggling State companies pose Sh1.3tr exposure to taxpayers

 Kenyans gambled Sh83 billion through M-Pesa in six months

 Tanzania central bank to go after individuals to reduce non-performing loans

 Bharti’s loans strategy bleeds Airtel Kenya dry

It is a mental health solution that reduces gambling harm regardless of the jurisdiction. The Gamban team made a collective decision to roll out a specific landing page for Kenyan users which offers access to the software for a free seven-day trial for those that have been severely impacted.

Kenya has one of the largest African online gambling markets, with the global pandemic appearing to have further fast tracked the growth of the sector.

According to research conducted by Geopoll in 2018, Kenya has the highest number of gambling youths aged between 17-35 years in Sub Saharan Africa. A high internet penetration has aided growth in gambling.

Gamban is working with the Responsible Gaming Federation of Kenya under the leadership of Mr Weldon Koros to help drive positive social impact and help build the early foundations of harm minimisation in Kenya.

Whilst gambling operators say they have made a positive impact in the Kenyan economy through revenue generation and job creation, they ignore the far-reaching negative implications that such growth brings about.

A survey by KARF in 2017 found that gambling operators in Kenya promote a ‘rags to riches’ narrative by marketing gambling as an alternative income stream.  

RELATED VIDEOS

Kenyans take to social media to react to IMF loans | HOT TOPICS

Mahangaiko Ya Mikopo: Maoni ya Wakenya huku wengi wakisumbuliwa na madeni

Auctioneers repossessing property on behalf of clients as borrowers unable to service Loans

Share this story
Struggling State companies pose Sh1.3tr exposure to taxpayers
This includes Sh664 billion on-lent loans that the State could be forced to repay and potential bailouts for guaranteed loans of Sh343 billion.
Judge told former Treasury CS Rotich abused court process in Sh19 billion dams case
Rotich claimed he was the sacrificial lamb.

MOST READ

Kenya Power says it will not carry burden of electricity costs alone
Kenya Power says it will not carry burden of electricity costs alone

NEWS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Is Kenya getting dehustled?

By XN Iraki | 1 day ago

Is Kenya getting dehustled?
We had to try something new when Covid-19 struck

By Paul Kariuki | 1 day ago

We had to try something new when Covid-19 struck
KRA espionage on online lifestyles rattles business

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 day ago

KRA espionage on online lifestyles rattles business
Kenya the country of broke business owners

By Patrick Alushula | 1 day ago

Kenya the country of broke business owners
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC