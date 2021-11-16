Gamban: Innovation tackling gambling addiction now in Kenya
ENTERPRISE
By Brian George | November 16th 2021
Battling any form of addiction is no easy task, especially when it becomes ingrained into the fabric of society. For most people, gambling can be a form of entertainment, but for others, it can cause significant harm.
For Jack Symons, overcoming his gambling addiction led him to develop a solution. Having previously exhausted all of the available options at the time, from parental control solutions to even chopping up his debit and credit cards when he became fearful of the financial damage he was causing himself.
Launched in 2016, Gamban blocks access to gambling sites and apps across, Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices.
The firm is now rolling out in Kenya, due to the growing proliferation of gambling harm and lack of protective offerings from gambling operators.
The firm also plans to introduce the product in other African countries.
READ MORE
Struggling State companies pose Sh1.3tr exposure to taxpayers
Kenyans gambled Sh83 billion through M-Pesa in six months
Tanzania central bank to go after individuals to reduce non-performing loans
It is a mental health solution that reduces gambling harm regardless of the jurisdiction. The Gamban team made a collective decision to roll out a specific landing page for Kenyan users which offers access to the software for a free seven-day trial for those that have been severely impacted.
Kenya has one of the largest African online gambling markets, with the global pandemic appearing to have further fast tracked the growth of the sector.
According to research conducted by Geopoll in 2018, Kenya has the highest number of gambling youths aged between 17-35 years in Sub Saharan Africa. A high internet penetration has aided growth in gambling.
Gamban is working with the Responsible Gaming Federation of Kenya under the leadership of Mr Weldon Koros to help drive positive social impact and help build the early foundations of harm minimisation in Kenya.
Whilst gambling operators say they have made a positive impact in the Kenyan economy through revenue generation and job creation, they ignore the far-reaching negative implications that such growth brings about.
A survey by KARF in 2017 found that gambling operators in Kenya promote a ‘rags to riches’ narrative by marketing gambling as an alternative income stream.
RELATED VIDEOS
Kenyans take to social media to react to IMF loans | HOT TOPICS
Mahangaiko Ya Mikopo: Maoni ya Wakenya huku wengi wakisumbuliwa na madeni
Auctioneers repossessing property on behalf of clients as borrowers unable to service Loans
Struggling State companies pose Sh1.3tr exposure to taxpayersThis includes Sh664 billion on-lent loans that the State could be forced to repay and potential bailouts for guaranteed loans of Sh343 billion.
Judge told former Treasury CS Rotich abused court process in Sh19 billion dams caseRotich claimed he was the sacrificial lamb.
MOST READ
Kenya Power says it will not carry burden of electricity costs alone
NEWS
- We had to try something new when Covid-19 struck
ENTERPRISE
By Paul Kariuki
- KRA espionage on online lifestyles rattles business
ENTERPRISE
- Gamban: Innovation tackling gambling addiction now in Kenya
ENTERPRISE
By Brian George
- Is Kenya getting dehustled?
ENTERPRISE
By XN Iraki
- Kenya the country of broke business owners
ENTERPRISE