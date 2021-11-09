× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Techies develop assistive app for the deaf

ENTERPRISE
By Brian George | November 9th 2021
Elly Savatia and Emmanuel Mulengwa developed Veezaviz, a mobile application that interprets hand movement and to text for the deaf. [Courtesy]

Elly Savatia, 20 and Emmanuel Mulengwa, 22 met at a previous job, working as research assistants. Their work entail interviewing people but along the way, there was a challenge.

Some of the people they were interacting with were deaf. This was a huge barrier in their work, which also needed to be done fast and with precision.

Coupled with the feeling of how the deaf were missing out on important issues in life, they retreated and thought of a solution for inclusion.

With their background in data science and business studies, they developed Veezaviz, an application that uses imagery to interpret hand movement to text for the deaf.

The software makes use of already loaded sign language data into the system, to give information without producing sound. All you need to do is to use sign language in front of a live camera that the app uses, then you will be able to interpret the words. Pretty much like how movie subtitles work.

READ MORE

 Public service has few PWDs, official admits

 Deaf Football League ready for kick-off

 Senators alarmed by low number of persons living with disability in public service

 Mombasa man wins Mr Deaf Africa Fashion contest

Scovia, one of the beneficiaries of the application recounts the numerous times she has struggled with getting the right information even from television broadcasters.

Veezaviz has been her saving grace when she needs school assignments done, a big partner in the quest for inclusion.

But getting all that is not easy. Savatia and Mulengwa shared with The Innovator that one of the biggest challenges is inadequate data to load on the system.

“You can imagine trying to make a machine learn sign language, and interpret it in words that are understandable... there’s tonnes of data needed to be loaded on the system so that the software works effectively,” said Mulengwa, who is also the Chief Technical Officer at Veezaviz.

The duo’s solution is cost-effective as it uses a pay-to-use business model.

The solution has gotten support from Innovate Now, an assistive technology and innovation incubation hub that gives the opportunity for creating solutions for people living with disabilities (PWD’s).

“We pitched this business plan when seeking support, and fortunately enough we had a good run,” Savatia said.

Veezaviz is available only as a web app but plans are to have it be launched as a mobile application soon.

RELATED VIDEOS

Music producer takes industry by storm by producing music for the deaf people

Deaf Basketball: Mercy Mideva hopes to develop deaf basketball, she coaches Rongai deaf club

Facemask Challenge: Push for special transparent mask on in a bid to help the deaf

Share this story
Kenyans shine at continental awards
Ten prize finalists and semi-finalists were announced ahead of the release of the list of the winning five.
Etiquette tips for entrepreneurs
Mastering the nuances of etiquette is what separates good entrepreneurs from truly great ones.

MOST READ

CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB
CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB

BUSINESS

By Jael Mboga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Etiquette tips for entrepreneurs

By Pauline Muindi | 3 hours ago

Etiquette tips for entrepreneurs
E4Impact initiative: Giving small business more than just a chance

By Peter Theuri | 4 days ago

E4Impact initiative: Giving small business more than just a chance
Meet the techprenuer helping SMEs email better and boost image

By Brian George | 6 days ago

Meet the techprenuer helping SMEs email better and boost image
How small businesses hit by pandemic found profits online

By Esther Dianah | 6 days ago

How small businesses hit by pandemic found profits online
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC