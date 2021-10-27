× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Female mechanic redefines the job

ENTERPRISE
By Vivianne Wandera | October 27th 2021
Thogori Ng’ang’a, female mechanic and the owner of TK auto garage [Courtesy]

It’s not every day that you will find a female mechanic who has perfected her craft. Thogori Ng’ang’a, the owner of TK auto garage, shares her journey with Enterprise working in an industry that is dominated by men.

Being a mechanic is not an easy job. Why did you settle on this line of work?

I knew from a very young age that white-collar jobs were not for me. At no point did I see myself sitting in an office from nine to five. Luckily, my dad was always very supportive of my dreams. He used to be an electrician and a motorcycle mechanic so I would always practice on some of the bikes he was fixing and sometimes I would dismantle, for example, a radio then separate the parts and attempt to reassemble it again.

What happened next? 

After I finished my high school education, someone brought me a newspaper cutting of an advert that asked: “Are you the sharpest tool in the box?” This really caught my attention. I applied for the training and that is when my journey started. 

READ MORE

 Call me old school, but newbies have nothing on me, says veteran mechanic

  I feared I wouldn't catch up with my peers

 County to lease road machines

 Demystifying Mechanical Engineering

Do you remember the first car you worked on?

Yes, I do. It was in 2008 and I was still in school. It was a limousine from the motorcade of the retired President Mwai Kibaki. 

When you decided to branch out on your own, what was your starting capital?

I started by buying a diagnosis machine. I had Sh70,000 and my mom topped me up with Sh50,000.

How much do you charge for your services?

It depends on what the car needs. For minor services, if it’s a Japanese car it costs Sh4,000 for the labour without the parts that the car might need. If it’s a German car then it will cost Sh6,000 for the labour without the parts the car might need. 

Why is it cheaper to fix a Japanese car compared to a German car?

It is because learning how to fix a Japanese car is very easy because their technology is simple. But for German cars, the engineering is different and more complex and you actually have to go to a proper school and learn about the car. 

What lessons have you learnt running your own garage?

I have definitely learnt a lot about the financial bit of the business. Back then I would combine everything I earned but now I have learnt to separate my finances and I have also learnt how to pay myself from my business. 

How was business in 2020?

The business was tough last year because my business is dependent on people moving around and using their cars. However, people weren’t really going anywhere so I had to come up with ways of getting to them. I started doing video tutorials on how to do things like changing your oil and car tires yourself.

Have you ever encountered a client who refused to let you work on their car because you’re a woman?

Yes, I have. This happened a few years back. This specific client was sent here by someone else and he was told to look for Thogori. I guess Thogori is not a feminine name to many people. When this client got to the garage he asked for Thogori and he was shocked to see it was me, a woman, so he refused to let me fix his car and was convinced he had the wrong person. 

What advice would you give other young women who are looking to venture into the world of mechanics? 

Believe in yourself. The challenges will always be there but at the end of the day, it’s knowing who you are and understanding that this is not you versus them the situation. It’s you versus you.

RELATED VIDEOS

Ndugu wawili wa Nandi wavumba vipumuzi

Uvumbuzi wa ventileta (ventilators) nchini Kenya

Ngong Road Mechanic loses 22-year-old business in a demolition exercise

Share this story
Why the old art of knitting is picking up again
Crocheting or knitting is increasingly becoming a rare sight among the younger generation.
Social media chief driver for growth among women-owned businesses
A majority of women-owned enterprises in Africa use social media channels as the top tool to drive their business ventures, new research shows.

MOST READ

Confirmed! No more drab M-Pesa messages
Confirmed! No more drab M-Pesa messages

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Peter Theuri

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Apprenticeship: How to secure your business legacy

By Enterprise Reporter | 25 minutes ago

Apprenticeship: How to secure your business legacy
Techie develops staff payroll system

By Brian George | 25 minutes ago

Techie develops staff payroll system
Why the old art of knitting is picking up again

By XN Iraki | 25 minutes ago

Why the old art of knitting is picking up again
Social media chief driver for growth among women-owned businesses

By Enterprise Reporter | 25 minutes ago

Social media chief driver for growth among women-owned businesses
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC