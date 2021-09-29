× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Entrepreneur develops app for towing services

ENTERPRISE
By Wainaina Wambu | September 29th 2021

One rainy night, Nassir Ali (pictured), an IT professional, was travelling with a friend when their vehicle broke down.

They had to wait for hours and make numerous calls in order to get towing services. The breakdown operators who later showed up turned out to be rogue, leading to a nasty ordeal before their vehicle was eventually towed.

Having previously worked for insurance companies, Ali had also observed the inefficiencies when the clients' vehicles got into accidents and they needed towing services.

These experiences saw the entrepreneur, who runs Complete Tech Limited, develop a mobile application dubbed Dr Tow that will soon be available on Android and iOS.

READ MORE

 Four money decisions every entrepreneur must make

 Youth urged to tap into digital economy

 Youth urged to exploit digital skills for employment

 Techie who founded start-up with Sh3,000

“When I was working in insurance, I noted the demand for towing services, owing to accidents or vehicles breaking down on the road. However, there were constant reports of vehicles being mishandled, parts being stolen and clients being extorted,” he told Enterprise.

Dr Tow, set to go live next month, operates like an Uber for towing vehicles and individuals can request for a flatbed or breakdown.

It expects to streamline the towing sector by doing background checks on operators onboarded on the platform.

“Operators go through a probation period, where we do the checks, including checking police clearance certificates, vehicle details, tax payments and their areas of residence,” said Ali.

“Once satisfied that we are dealing with genuine people, we give them the green light to operate on our app.”

The app also sets the standard price by charging in terms of the kilometres towed and removes any room for extortion.

Vehicle owners are also able to monitor the towing journey from their phones.

It will work with insurance companies and individuals can also request the services.

They hope to integrate systems with the insurance companies to allow for seamless services.

This will see individuals who request through the insurances allocated the nearest operator and their vehicles towed with the bills footed by the insurer.

At the moment, the app will operate in Nairobi, Limuru, Nakuru and Eldoret.

Ali says they will soon scale to work with car dealers to transport vehicles to clients among other transport activities.   

RELATED VIDEOS

Digital Economy: Digital economy thrives amid COVID-19 crisis

Kenya's economy remains resilient despite many hurdles, CBK Governor

How to create an entrepreneur out of your child: Parenting and Money

Share this story
Mobile money: How Kenya finally beat the first world
M-Pesa is home-grown and yet it has caught up with the global giants.
Kenya has best e-infrastructure in Africa, study finds
Kenya has been ranked the third-best country in Africa in the 2021 Digital Quality of Life (DQL) index, after South Africa and Mauritania.

MOST READ

The rise and rise of the Catholic church to multi-billion enterprise
The rise and rise of the Catholic church to multi-billion enterprise

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Duo aims to unlock Sh1tr deals for women

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

Duo aims to unlock Sh1tr deals for women
Four money decisions every entrepreneur must make

By Pauline Muindi | 4 hours ago

Four money decisions every entrepreneur must make
A guide to managing your business assets

By Moses Omusolo | 6 hours ago

A guide to managing your business assets
Techie who founded start-up with Sh3,000

By Brian George | 7 days ago

Techie who founded start-up with Sh3,000
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC