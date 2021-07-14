× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Will technology render you jobless?

ENTERPRISE
By XN Iraki | July 14th 2021
A humanoid robot with a shopping trolley [Courtesy]

You no longer need someone to drop off cheques to a bank.

And the future of cheques is not quite as bright as it used to be. Electronic funds transfer (EFT) and M-Pesa are the future. That means job losses. Again, banking is one sector shedding jobs like a cat sheds fur because of technology breakthroughs. We shall soon have virtual banks as some loan platforms have demonstrated. 

Even the education sector is experiencing a revolution. We have seen one tutor teach across continents.

That technology has invaded every sector is not contestable. Even our kitchens are just shy of automating the cooking of ugali. Even machines have been picking tea from tea farms and grapes from vineyards for a while now. At the port, cranes have replaced porters. Everyone is determined to use technology; from the rising  of the sun to its setting, technology is on the match. Will that kill hustling as we know it today?

 New IEBC interview technique explained

 Step up matchmaking to create more jobs

 Short courses give school dropouts new lease of life

 4 things to do after getting short-listed for a job interview

Hustling thrives when there is demand for muscle power. Remember lumbering before the birth of power saws? Days when mkokotenis (hand-pulled carts) were used to move houses before pickup trucks and lorries took over? Noted how courier jobs have grown while the post office struggles? There are fewer messengers to deliver information, but M-Pesa and short text messages (SMS) have done so well. Cashiers will also lose their job because of growing Information and Communications Technology (ICT).   

In a country like Kenya, where joblessness is a big issue, we may be tempted to halt technology to create jobs. But we should not. The job losers will seek other jobs where there is growth and that may need an upgrade of skills. 

Have you heard of Schumpeter’s gale of creative destruction? This is where old technology is replaced by a new and superior one. The problem in Africa is that we rarely come up with the new technology to destroy the last one. M-Pesa is an exception to that. Now, who will be swept away by online learning and virtual banking?  

Every gale of creative destruction sweeps away a generation of hustlers. Many people were replaced or deprived of cars due to emergence of cars, rail, phone, dish washer, gas cooker, among others. That means we can‘t resist the use of technology, we just have to upskill and take up the new opportunities created by the technology. 

We also need to be the originators of the new technology so that our displaced hustlers get new and better jobs because fact is, new technology will decimate a group of jobs. Have you been replaced by technology? Please share with us your story.

Three productivity hacks that don't work
Here are 3 productivity hacks that won't work
Six established Kenyan entrepreneurs share tips for success
Here's established Kenyan entrepreneurs sharing their tips for success

Three productivity hacks that don't work

Three productivity hacks that don't work
Ransomware: The new threat to Kenyan businesses

Ransomware: The new threat to Kenyan businesses
Six established Kenyan entrepreneurs share tips for success

Six established Kenyan entrepreneurs share tips for success
The art of managing toxic employees

The art of managing toxic employees
