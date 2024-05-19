Firm charts green energy path with low-carbon emission engines

Microbus launch at GB Auto Kenya's Thika plant on November 23, 2023. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Locally vehicle assembly firm GB Auto Kenya aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions with the use of Euro 4 engines.

Since November last year, the Egyptian-based company has been making significant strides in Kenya’s automotive industry since its inception in the country three years ago.

With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and a commitment to green energy, the company is now revolutionising mobility in Kenya.

The Kenyan branch is a subsidiary of GB Auto, which was incorporated in Kenya on December 15, 2021.

Their first innovation was King Long Van, a flagship product that is a 14-seater matatu with Euro 4 engine that exemplifies innovation and sustainability.

GB Auto marketing manager Fridah Mukami said that the innovation of King Long Vani is a huge testament to their commitment to ensuring reduced emissions and a smaller carbon footprint.

Euro 4 emissions were introduced on all new cars from January 2005 and all newly registered cars from January 2006. To pass Euro 4 standards, petrol cars had to produce carbon dioxide of no more than 1.0g/km, Total Hydro Carbon (THCs) emissions of no more than 0.10g/km and NOx emissions of 0.08g/km.

Fitted with a Euro 4 engine, Ms Mukami said the King Long Van surpasses market standards, offering superior performance, competitive pricing, affordability and comfort.

She said that by offering eco-friendly solutions, the company is contributing to a greener future for Kenya and the planet since November last year when they started assembling vehicles with Euro 4 engine.

“We are thrilled to be one of the biggest contributors to green energy and sustainability. King Long Van embodies our commitment to sustainability and efficiency,” said Mukami.

She added: “The company’s unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has garnered a loyal customer base and positioned GB Auto as a trusted brand in the market.”

Apart from creating employment opportunities, the automotive company has contributed to the growth of local businesses through partnerships and collaborations.

The company’s focus on innovation, Mukami said and sustainability has set new standards for the industry, inspiring others to follow suit.

In Kenya, the government has taken steps to establish new regulations regarding emission standards that local vehicle assemblers will be required to adopt.

These regulations involve transitioning from the previous standards, which have been in place since 2000, to the more environmentally friendly Euro 4 emission standards as specified by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KS 1515:2019).

Initially, the enforcement deadline for these regulations was set for 2021, but after negotiations with industry stakeholders, it was extended to January 2023.

However, an order was issued by the Environment and Land Court to suspend the implementation of KS 1515:2019, and the case is still pending a verdict to date.