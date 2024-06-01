Entrepreneurs to be trained on cybersecurity

ACAIF Chairperson Evalyn Oloo during a past interview at iHub, Nairobi. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

The Africa Cybersecurity and AI Foundation (ACAIF) has announced an ambitious plan to train 1,000 entrepreneurs, including 200 from Kenya, in a significant move to bolster the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybersecurity across Africa.

This initiative aims to integrate advanced technological solutions into small, medium, and large enterprises across the continent.

The announcement was made by ACAIF Chairperson Evalyn Oloo during a seminar held at the University of Nairobi’s Chiromo Campus on Wednesday. The seminar, part of the Acyberschool Advanced Cybersecurity Fellowship (AACF) and Cybersecurity and AI Acceleration Program (CAAP), drew attention to the critical need for enhanced cybersecurity measures and AI integration in African businesses.

Evalyn Oloo, who is also the founder and CEO of Acyberschool, emphasised the transformative potential of the initiative for both entrepreneurs and students.

“This programme is a game changer, offering a one-year fellowship grant to students pursuing cybersecurity and AI, thereby enhancing their skills and creating more jobs in the sector,” Oloo stated.

As part of the broader strategy, ACAIF is focusing on capacity building across the continent. The foundation's efforts aim to equip individuals with the necessary skills to support institutional cybersecurity needs, protect themselves in digital transactions, and fully engage with the burgeoning digital economy in Africa.

Ben Roberts, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Liquid Intelligent Technologies urged institutions to embrace AI.

“AI is the future for businesses and companies. While it may lead to both job creation and job losses, it is a direction we must take for long-term growth,” Roberts said.