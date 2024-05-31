Project to turn waste into fertiliser

Business
 By Peterson Githaiga | May 31, 2024
Water Institute lecturer William Oduor speaks to government officials and Japanese delegates to Kenya during a tour of the project. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

The Japanese government has pledged to spend more than Sh96 million to complete the ongoing sanitation project in Kajiado County.

The project will use new technology to separate human urine and faecal matter that will be later treated to make fertiliser as the end product.

The project, funded by the African Development Bank, is also expected to improve public health and enhance technical skills for youth in the county through sanitation technology transfer.

The project was initiated in 2023 and is expected to provide a comprehensive sanitation solution, including the construction of safe toilets and a waste treatment facility.

Addressing the press after a tour attended by Japanese delegates to Kenya, Water Principal Secretary (PS) Paul Kiprono said the project will play a big role towards environmental sustainability.

The PS, who was also representing the Cabinet Secretary for Water noted that there is need to have a proper waste management system.

He said this will alleviate the risk of environmental pollution, adding that there is need to protect water bodies and air from getting contaminated.

“By ensuring safe disposal of human waste, we are not only reducing environmental pollution, but also preserving our natural resources for future generations," added the PS.

Japan Deputy Vice Minister for International Affairs, Daiho Fujji, said the sanitation project is a transformation initiative with far-reaching impacts.

"Our intention in this particular project is to make a significant difference in the lives of local people and also pave way for a brighter healthier future for them," said Fujji.

William Oduor, a lecturer at the Water Institute said the new technology will be used to separate urine and faecal matter that will be later treated to make fertiliser as the end product.

Arap Moi Primary School Headteacher Rodah Chelanga said access to proper sanitation facilities in schools is a game changer.

"This project will also help promote gender equality in education and also empower our girls to stay in school and achieve their full potential," said Chelanga.

Related Topics
Previous article
Government faulted for delay of Sh6b Bukhungu Stadium project
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 1 day ago
Real Estate
Premium Building costs rise as import levy shrinks cement output
By AFP 1 day ago
Business
Boeing set to deliver plan to regulators on upgrading safety
By Nicole Njuguna 1 day ago
Business
Thugge named top governor during Africa bank awards
.

Latest Stories

Project to turn waste into fertiliser
Business
By Peterson Githaiga
21 mins ago
Captains of industry raise concerns over proposed tax hikes
Business
By Sofia Ali
27 mins ago
Premium Want to build a strong brand? This is what you should do
Opinion
By Julius Kipng’etich
27 mins ago
Trade CS Miano says Buy Kenya-Build Kenya aims to promote local products
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
2 hrs ago
Kenya Power to install 35 electric vehicle chargers
Business
By Macharia Kamau
21 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Peterson Githaiga 21 mins ago
Business
Project to turn waste into fertiliser
By Sofia Ali 27 mins ago
Business
Captains of industry raise concerns over proposed tax hikes
By Julius Kipng’etich 27 mins ago
Opinion
Premium Want to build a strong brand? This is what you should do
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
Business
Trade CS Miano says Buy Kenya-Build Kenya aims to promote local products

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.