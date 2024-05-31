Project to turn waste into fertiliser

Water Institute lecturer William Oduor speaks to government officials and Japanese delegates to Kenya during a tour of the project. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

The Japanese government has pledged to spend more than Sh96 million to complete the ongoing sanitation project in Kajiado County.

The project will use new technology to separate human urine and faecal matter that will be later treated to make fertiliser as the end product.

The project, funded by the African Development Bank, is also expected to improve public health and enhance technical skills for youth in the county through sanitation technology transfer.

The project was initiated in 2023 and is expected to provide a comprehensive sanitation solution, including the construction of safe toilets and a waste treatment facility.

Addressing the press after a tour attended by Japanese delegates to Kenya, Water Principal Secretary (PS) Paul Kiprono said the project will play a big role towards environmental sustainability.

The PS, who was also representing the Cabinet Secretary for Water noted that there is need to have a proper waste management system.

He said this will alleviate the risk of environmental pollution, adding that there is need to protect water bodies and air from getting contaminated.

“By ensuring safe disposal of human waste, we are not only reducing environmental pollution, but also preserving our natural resources for future generations," added the PS.

Japan Deputy Vice Minister for International Affairs, Daiho Fujji, said the sanitation project is a transformation initiative with far-reaching impacts.

"Our intention in this particular project is to make a significant difference in the lives of local people and also pave way for a brighter healthier future for them," said Fujji.

William Oduor, a lecturer at the Water Institute said the new technology will be used to separate urine and faecal matter that will be later treated to make fertiliser as the end product.

Arap Moi Primary School Headteacher Rodah Chelanga said access to proper sanitation facilities in schools is a game changer.

"This project will also help promote gender equality in education and also empower our girls to stay in school and achieve their full potential," said Chelanga.