Premium

Government to help airlines to increase domestic flights, says Murkomen

Business
 By Macharia Kamau | Mar 30, 2024
Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen(left) with Skyward Express Chairman Capt. Mohamed Abdi and Kenya Airports Authority(KAA) Chairman Caleb Kositany wait to usher in passengers to Mombasa during the launch of the aircraft for Nairobi at the JKIA Airport, Nairobi on March 28, 2024 [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said the government is putting in place measures aimed at growing the local airline industry. This, he said, is aimed at propping up local carriers to be able to increase flights to different parts of Kenya and also expand to the region.

“It is the responsibility of the Ministry of Transport to nurture and support local airlines by making sure that the policy framework that we are putting in place is going to assist them to grow,” he said. 

The CS spoke when he launched local carrier Skyward Express flights between Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and the Moi International Airport in Mombasa on Thursday.

“We have since then seen a greater interest in carriers bringing their equipment for maintenance and repair works at JKIA. Our overall objective is to make sure that Nairobi remains the hub for aviation.”

He added that the government is working with its counterparts in the East African Community (EAC) to look into modalities of easing restrictions that hamper growth of air travel in the region.

In opening a hub at JKIA, Skyward Express which has been operating flights from Wilson Airport, the carrier is seeking to further expand operations in Kenya. It is the latest route for the airline that has in the last year launched three major routes to Kakamega, Migori and Kitale. 

The airline will operate two daily flights on the Nairobi-Mombasa route, which the carrier noted would offer more options to travellers. 

“We will be flying two times every day between JKIA and Mombasa International Airport Mombasa. The starting price is Sh7,600, which aims at making flying more affordable for Kenyans,” said Captain Abdi. 

Related Topics
Previous article
Harambee Sacco ups bid to raise Sh4b from share capital
Next article
Family closes painful chapter after Shakahola victim is buried
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 1 day ago
Real Estate
Premium Affordable housing: Will State's data-backed action now pay off?
By Brian Otieno and Emmanuel Kipchumba 1 day ago
Business
Premium Ruto's food security hopes facing storm amid fake fertiliser scam
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 day ago
Business
Premium Nairobi business community plans protest as over 700 containers held at port
.

Latest Stories

Tourism rebounds to Sh352.5b surpassing pre-Covid numbers
Business
By Esther Dianah
36 mins ago
Premium Transport CS Murkomen unveils plan to boost domestic flights
Business
By Macharia Kamau
36 mins ago
Harambee Sacco ups bid to raise Sh4b from share capital
Business
By Esther Dianah
16 hrs ago
Premium Financial hardships dampen Easter celebrations among Kenyans
Business
By Macharia Kamau
16 hrs ago
Premium Water PS Korir put on the spot over Sh14m dam land
Business
By Josphat Thiong'o
21 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Esther Dianah 36 mins ago
Business
Tourism rebounds to Sh352.5b surpassing pre-Covid numbers
By Macharia Kamau 36 mins ago
Business
Premium Transport CS Murkomen unveils plan to boost domestic flights
By Esther Dianah 16 hrs ago
Business
Harambee Sacco ups bid to raise Sh4b from share capital
By Macharia Kamau 16 hrs ago
Business
Premium Financial hardships dampen Easter celebrations among Kenyans

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.