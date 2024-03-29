Harambee Sacco ups bid to raise Sh4b from share capital

Business
 By Esther Dianah | Mar 29, 2024
Co-operatives and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development CS Simon Chelugui (centre) with Harambee Sacco National Chairman Macloud Malonza (right) and CEO George Ochiri (left) addressing the media during the launch of the 4 billion shares drive in Nairobi.[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Harambee Sacco has launched an aggressive membership share drive to strengthen core capital and increase deposits.

 The sacco aims to raise Sh4 billion. “Our Share capital stands at Sh2.4 billion. For us to be compliant, we need a minimum of Sh4 billion,” said Harambee Sacco Chief Executive George Ochiri.

 Speaking during the sacco’s annual general meeting in Nairobi, Ochiri noted that last year, the society incurred interest on external borrowing to the tune of Sh445 million and an additional Sh76 million on the overdraft, the money that would have been paid out to sacco members as dividends.

 “Our business is challenging and cannot borrow from banks, and therefore Sacco members need to finance the Sacco from within,” Ochiri said.

 Speaking in the inaugural shares drive launch, Cabinet Secretary for Co-operatives and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Simon Chelugui lauded the sacco’s move to guarantee a 15 per cent interest to its members, saying it is a good investment. “I overemphasize the importance of saving, particularly in the current economic times. Savings culture among members promotes social security,” Chelugui said.

 The CS urged the sacco leadership to focus on service delivery, innovation, technology strategies and automation to remain strong, noting that his ministry is carrying out legal.

 Regulatory and legislative reforms, “the corporative Bill has passed through cabinet is now with the house.”

 With about 369 regulated sacco’s and over 1000 unregulated saccos, Chelugui has said many saccos collapse due to lack of oversight.

 Ochiri revealed that members who invest in the equity will this year earn 15 per cent interest or Sh15 per share. This is what Harambee Sacco board has committed to pay its investors for five years if the Sh4 billion drive is successful.

  Harambee Sacco Chairman Macloud Malonza said the shares drive is a way of empowering its customers. The chief executive noted that in the previous year, they owed Sh3 billion to various lenders, with interest rates as high as 18 per cent, rendering the debt unsustainable.

 

Related Topics
Previous article
Mudavadi-led NDIC suspends fertiliser distribution amid quality concerns
.

Similar Articles

By Ndung’u Gachane 1 day ago
Business
Premium Nairobi business community plans protest as over 700 containers held at port
By Patrick Vidija 1 day ago
Sci & Tech
UK-based fintech PayAngel eyes Kenyan market with secure diaspora remittance solutions
By David Njaaga 1 day ago
Business
Government pledges support for Nairobi traders amid market challenges
.

Latest Stories

Harambee Sacco ups bid to raise Sh4b from share capital
Business
By Esther Dianah
47 mins ago
Premium Financial hardships dampen Easter celebrations among Kenyans
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Premium Water PS Korir put on the spot over Sh14m dam land
Business
By Josphat Thiong'o
6 hrs ago
Premium Looming crisis as top lenders stare at Sh500b in bad loans
Business
By Brian Ngugi
6 hrs ago
Premium Ruto's food security hopes facing storm amid fake fertiliser scam
Business
By Brian Otieno and Emmanuel Kipchumba
1 day ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Esther Dianah 47 mins ago
Business
Harambee Sacco ups bid to raise Sh4b from share capital
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Financial hardships dampen Easter celebrations among Kenyans
By Josphat Thiong'o 6 hrs ago
Business
Premium Water PS Korir put on the spot over Sh14m dam land
By Brian Ngugi 6 hrs ago
Business
Premium Looming crisis as top lenders stare at Sh500b in bad loans

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.