Prepare early for planting season, agency urges farmers

Business
 By Gerard Nyele | Mar 27, 2024
Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) Managing Director Esther Ngari. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Farmers in the country have been urged to prepare early for the planting season as rains start pounding the country.

 The farmers have been asked to maximise crop production through appropriate farming and land use management procedures.

 In a statement released yesterday, Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) Managing Director Esther Ngari also asked farmers to take advantage of the proper fertilizers in the country as they prepare their crops.

 “As we approach the planting season, we are committed to ensuring that only certified, top-quality fertilisers reach the hands of farmers,” the statement read.

 “Through robust testing, vigilant monitoring, and collaborative efforts with industry partners and regulatory bodies, we are reinforcing our quality assurance protocols to prevent any recurrence of such incidents. Kebs have taken immediate and decisive action on any suspicious products in the market and remains committed to safeguarding the interests of farmers and consumers. We urge farmers to remain vigilant, to report any suspicious products to the relevant authorities.”

 Kebs assurance to farmers comes in the wake of warnings about bad fertiliser in the market. The standards agency last week warned Kenyans of a fertiliser brand which does not meet the regulator's quality standards.

 “Beware of a substandard fertiliser brand that is circulating in the market,” Kebs warned.

Related Topics
Previous article
War on drugs: 16 traffickers arrested, others deported
Next article
Jacaranda Health banks on Cynthia Kahumbura to drive sustainability, operations
.

Similar Articles

By Patrick Vidija 5 hrs ago
Business
German manufacturer seeks to revolutionise Kenyan market with Sh500m investment
By Brian Ngugi 10 hrs ago
Business
Communication agency inks deal with Italian-based firm to promote online sector
By Graham Kajilwa 15 hrs ago
Enterprise
The making of a social entrepreneur: When impact supersedes profit
.

Latest Stories

How to fight fraud, corruption through culture transformation
Opinion
By Rachael Wainaina and John Kamau
1 hr ago
Job cuts loom as Ruto now targets State-owned firms to fund Sh4tr budget
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Premium Why a holding company model is good for business
Opinion
By Nganga Njiinu
1 hr ago
Prepare early for planting season, agency urges farmers
Business
By Gerard Nyele
1 hr ago
Rebate pricing can build a strong retail supply chain
Opinion
By The Standard Digital
2 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Rachael Wainaina and John Kamau 1 hr ago
Opinion
How to fight fraud, corruption through culture transformation
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
Job cuts loom as Ruto now targets State-owned firms to fund Sh4tr budget
By Nganga Njiinu 1 hr ago
Opinion
Premium Why a holding company model is good for business
By Gerard Nyele 1 hr ago
Business
Prepare early for planting season, agency urges farmers

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.