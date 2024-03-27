Prepare early for planting season, agency urges farmers

Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) Managing Director Esther Ngari. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Farmers in the country have been urged to prepare early for the planting season as rains start pounding the country.

The farmers have been asked to maximise crop production through appropriate farming and land use management procedures.

In a statement released yesterday, Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) Managing Director Esther Ngari also asked farmers to take advantage of the proper fertilizers in the country as they prepare their crops.

“As we approach the planting season, we are committed to ensuring that only certified, top-quality fertilisers reach the hands of farmers,” the statement read.

“Through robust testing, vigilant monitoring, and collaborative efforts with industry partners and regulatory bodies, we are reinforcing our quality assurance protocols to prevent any recurrence of such incidents. Kebs have taken immediate and decisive action on any suspicious products in the market and remains committed to safeguarding the interests of farmers and consumers. We urge farmers to remain vigilant, to report any suspicious products to the relevant authorities.”

Kebs assurance to farmers comes in the wake of warnings about bad fertiliser in the market. The standards agency last week warned Kenyans of a fertiliser brand which does not meet the regulator's quality standards.

“Beware of a substandard fertiliser brand that is circulating in the market,” Kebs warned.