Watu and Spiro ink deal to finance electric motorcycles

Business
 By James Wanzala | Jan 28, 2024

Asset financing company Watu Credit (Watu) and Spiro Kenya, a pioneer in sustainable urban mobility solutions, have announced a partnership to enhance access to financing for electric motorbikes in Kenya.

Spiro has established an assembling plant in Mombasa and is now a leading provider of electric two-wheelers in Africa, with a presence in Kenya, Benin, Togo, Rwanda, and Uganda.

"Erick Massawe, Kenya Country Manager at Watu, speaking during the announcement in their Nairobi offices, said, 'Through this partnership, we will leverage our dealership network to make Spiro electric bikes accessible to customers through affordable financing, starting in Mombasa. We plan to further expand across a network of over 300 dealers countrywide, thus expanding the electric vehicles market in Kenya.'"

Spiro commenced operations in Mombasa last year, following a high-profile launch event attended by President William Ruto.

"Our motorbikes have been very well received in Mombasa, and the demand has exceeded expectations. So far, we have sold over 200, and there are 1,000 ready for selling," said Kshitij Sharma, Managing Director, Spiro Kenya.

He added, "Our bikes are popular not only due to the alternative solution we offer as fuel prices go higher but also because of the work we have put into research and development to make sure they are relevant to the African market. The bikes are environmentally friendly and require minimal maintenance, making them very popular with riders as they try to minimize the costs of running their two-wheeled vehicles."

The firm has established a network of automated battery swap stations in Mombasa and is in the process of doing the same in Nairobi to meet the anticipated demand for affordable electric bikes.

The initial cash retail price of the Spiro motorcycle will be Sh195,000, and Sh196,700 for customers who will need Watu to manage logbook transfers for ownership, all in Kenyan Shillings.

For those buying on credit, an 8 per cent or Sh20,000 down payment will be required, with daily payments starting from Sh 455. 

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Cash-strapped parents now turn to loan apps for school fees
Next article
Activists lead protest in city over femicide cases
.

Similar Articles

By Okumu Modachi 1 day ago
Business
State to use Sh700m on new toll stations
By Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Business
Premium Kibaki era tycoons to lose grip of cash-strapped TransCentury
By Graham Kajilwa 2 days ago
Real Estate
Premium Limited data blamed for poor uptake of housing products in the local market
.

Latest Stories

Banking: Leveraging AI, harnessing power of communication
Opinion
By Magdalene Mulandi
37 mins ago
Watu and Spiro ink deal to finance electric motorcycles
Business
By James Wanzala
37 mins ago
Premium Cash-strapped parents now turn to loan apps for school fees
Business
By Brian Ngugi
37 mins ago
Premium Ruto's new strategy for tackling unemployment
Business
By Phares Mutembei
3 hrs ago
Premium Cheers to less beer? Inflation takes gulp out of alcohol craze
Business
By Brian Ngugi
5 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Magdalene Mulandi 37 mins ago
Opinion
Banking: Leveraging AI, harnessing power of communication
By James Wanzala 37 mins ago
Business
Watu and Spiro ink deal to finance electric motorcycles
By Brian Ngugi 37 mins ago
Business
Premium Cash-strapped parents now turn to loan apps for school fees
By Phares Mutembei 3 hrs ago
Business
Premium Ruto's new strategy for tackling unemployment

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.