Premium

Cash-strapped parents now turn to loan apps for school fees

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Jan 28, 2024

With the high cost of living squeezing most Kenyan families’ budgets, taking children back to school has become a herculean task due to the many demands parents have to meet.

Research has shown that back-to-school expenses represent a significant portion of a family’s monthly income, as parents and guardians invest in essential supplies, clothing, and educational materials for their children’s return to school.

This means that parents and guardians are forced to seek extra sources of income to meet these demands. However, tough loan conditions and pricing have seen many of them shun seeking bank loans to finance their children’s education.

New data now shows that cash-strapped parents and guardians are increasingly turning to mobile loan apps for education financing.

According to a newly published research report by Tala, the firm behind one of the leading digital loan apps, the number of loans taken for education purposes increases by nearly 50 per cent during this period.

The anonymised self-reported data from loan applications between 2019 and 2023 further shows that there is a surge in loan uptake during the back-to-school months of January, August and September, adding that approximately 10-15 per cent of all loans taken by Kenyan customers are used for school-related purposes.

One notable discovery emerging from the research encompassing all four markets within Tala’s operational scope is the predominance of women in getting education loans. Specifically, in Kenya, close to 50 per cent of all education loans are taken by women.

“In general, research on spending patterns suggests that when women have the opportunity to use financial services such as credit, households tend to direct increased financial resources toward children, education, and healthcare. Consequently, this contributes to the overall well-being and productivity of their families,” explains Teddy Kahiro, User Research Manager at Tala.

While the government is implementing free primary education and free day secondary education, the financing entails supplementary expenses such as supplies, uniforms, transportation, and textbooks, as well as Competency Based Curriculum (CBC)-based assignments and activities that incur extra expenditure, all of which families must personally bear.

At the same time, due to shortcomings in the public education sector, a significant number of parents and guardians opt to enrol their children in private schools, which do not benefit from State financing, meaning parents have to foot the entire cost.

“The findings from this research remind us of the financial burden tied to these expenses. The rising costs of education add a layer of challenge for both parents and students in effectively managing their finances and maintaining peace of mind,” Kahiro said.

“At Tala, we are dedicated to providing comprehensive financial solutions and addressing the increasing costs of education. We firmly believe that such initiatives are essential for the improvement of our communities and are pivotal in shaping a more equitable and promising future for all.”

The global report further reveals that in Kenya, the average loan size in 2023 was about Sh17,000, or over one-third of the average monthly income.

Previous research has shown that many of the children who are sent home due to fees balances are those from single-parent households (61 per cent compared to only 16 per cent from two-parent homes).

A 2018 survey by Dignitas and the Future of Learning Fund for instance established that when this happens, some parents borrow to get their children back while others negotiate payment plans with the schools, adding that over 90 per cent of these children return to school within the week, which could explain why apps such as Tala come in handy.

This is especially for those in the informal sector who cannot access credit from banks and Saccos, unless they have saved in chamas.

Related Topics
Previous article
Banking: Leveraging AI, harnessing power of communication
Next article
Watu and Spiro ink deal to finance electric motorcycles
.

Similar Articles

By Okumu Modachi 1 day ago
Business
State to use Sh700m on new toll stations
By Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Business
Premium Kibaki era tycoons to lose grip of cash-strapped TransCentury
By Graham Kajilwa 2 days ago
Real Estate
Premium Limited data blamed for poor uptake of housing products in the local market
.

Latest Stories

Banking: Leveraging AI, harnessing power of communication
Opinion
By Magdalene Mulandi
37 mins ago
Watu and Spiro ink deal to finance electric motorcycles
Business
By James Wanzala
37 mins ago
Premium Cash-strapped parents now turn to loan apps for school fees
Business
By Brian Ngugi
37 mins ago
Premium Ruto's new strategy for tackling unemployment
Business
By Phares Mutembei
3 hrs ago
Premium Cheers to less beer? Inflation takes gulp out of alcohol craze
Business
By Brian Ngugi
5 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Magdalene Mulandi 37 mins ago
Opinion
Banking: Leveraging AI, harnessing power of communication
By James Wanzala 37 mins ago
Business
Watu and Spiro ink deal to finance electric motorcycles
By Brian Ngugi 37 mins ago
Business
Premium Cash-strapped parents now turn to loan apps for school fees
By Phares Mutembei 3 hrs ago
Business
Premium Ruto's new strategy for tackling unemployment

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.