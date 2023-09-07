Kenyans call out Moses Kuria for posting supermarket offers, suggesting food prices have dropped

Trade CS Moses Kuria some of the commodity price lists he posted on his X platform. [The Standard]

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has come under sharp criticism after taking credit for slashed prices of food items at a retail outlet.

Kuria, on his X account, posted a photo of a supermarket's promotion banners on food items such as rice, sugar and cooking oil, alleging that the high prices on food commodities was slowly coming down.

"It's coming Dooooown, Down Down Down," he wrote.

His comment did not augur well with a section of Kenyans who accused him of being nonchalant and removed from the reality of the high cost of living that Kenyans are currently enduring.

"These are offers and you are claiming that food prices are coming down, sometimes I feel like you ridicule Kenyans," a X user, Jimmy said.

Others blasted Kuria for taking credit where it is not due.

"You are a disgrace. How can you go to a supermarket, take photos of their deals and post here as a reduction in cost of living? Stop lying to Kenyans," another user, Evans Richard weighed in.

X user Muhammad Onyango also posed: Surely Moses! This supermarket has weekly promotions on selected items to push stock. How do you equate this to the prices of goods coming down and the government working for Wanjiku?”

The prices of key food items have increased significantly over the past couple of months, adding pressure on cash-starved households still reeling from the economic hit of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is not the first time the Cabinet Secretary is being caught in a ministerial faux pas.

In June, Kuria was criticised for issuing vile statements against Nation Media Group and threatening public officials found advertising with the media house.