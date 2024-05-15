New plant turns pineapple waste into biofertiliser

Del Monte truck collecting pineapples in the farms in Thika, July 2000. [File, Standard]

Agricultural firm Del Monte Kenya has launched a biofertiliser plant that will turn the company’s pineapple residues into biofertilisers.

The plant will use residues from the company’s pineapple cannery to create four different types of biofertilisers for its use and eventual sale to other growers in East Africa.

The firm said the initiative was a major leap forward in potentially transforming the agricultural landscape in Kenya and championing sustainable practices.

Biofertilisers are natural fertilisers that use microbes to help promote plant growth by increasing the supply of essential nutrients to the plants, improving the soil texture and yield of plants, and providing a more sustainable option to traditional fertilisers.

“As the largest single exporter of Kenyan products, we are proud to contribute to the advancement of sustainable practices through initiatives like the biofertiliser plant,” said Del Monte Kenya Acting Deputy Managing Director Wayne Cook.

“The investment not only reflects our commitment to our people and communities but also positions Kenya as a leader in sustainable agriculture, fostering a greener and more prosperous future for all.”

The new plant is currently running tests and will be fully operational in June. Del Monte Kenya is the largest fruit exporter in the country and already employs 6,500 Kenya workers directly.

With the opening of the plant, the company can further support the local economy and work towards growing its footprint and impact in the region.

“The biofertiliser plant exemplifies Del Monte Kenya’s dedication to innovation and its aim to maximise the use of residue utilisation, enhance soil fertility, and meet the rising demand from consumers seeking nutritious, sustainably grown produce,” Mr Cook said.

“As Del Monte Kenya embarks on this transformative journey, it does so with a deep commitment to nurturing sustainable practices that benefit both its team members and surrounding communities.”