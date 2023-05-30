India to support two young tech and innovation experts from Kenya

The High Commission of India in Kenya has offered to support two young experts in the tech and innovation field.

The two will be picked after a challenge dubbed Pamoja Hackathon and Innovation Challenge, which has attracted more than 120 applicants from different parts of the country.

In a brief by the Challenge organisers, the process will run for six weeks starting May 1, 2023.

“With over 120+ unique submissions, we are now gearing up for the finale to be held on Thursday, 15th June 2023 at Hotel Sarova Panafric, Valley Road, Nairobi which will see Top-10 shortlisted ideas/entrepreneurs pitching to an audience comprising Government representatives, industry leaders, successful entrepreneurs, and investors, “the communique reads in part.

“At the finale, a jury will select the top-two winners to be awarded an all-expenses paid week-long innovation ecosystem tour to India, which will enable them to build linkages and further establish their ventures.”

Wednesday, May 31, will be the deadline for candidates to submit their final working prototypes after which the organisers will announce the last ten finalists two days later.

The ten contesters will attend a boot camp from June 5 to 9 before the results are announced on June 15.

The challenge is aimed at building a strong start-up and innovation field for both countries by building and boosting entrepreneurial skills in Kenyans aged 18 to 30.

Those taking part in the challenge were instructed to offer solutions on how to solve challenges across the fields of financial services, agriculture, manufacturing education, logistics, and environment using technology.