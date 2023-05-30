India to support two young tech and innovation experts from Kenya

Business
 By Ann Veronicah | May 30, 2023

The High Commission of India in Kenya has offered to support two young experts in the tech and innovation field.

The two will be picked after a challenge dubbed Pamoja Hackathon and Innovation Challenge, which has attracted more than 120 applicants from different parts of the country.

In a brief by the Challenge organisers, the process will run for six weeks starting May 1, 2023.

“With over 120+ unique submissions, we are now gearing up for the finale to be held on Thursday, 15th June 2023 at Hotel Sarova Panafric, Valley Road, Nairobi which will see Top-10 shortlisted ideas/entrepreneurs pitching to an audience comprising Government representatives, industry leaders, successful entrepreneurs, and investors, “the communique reads in part.

“At the finale, a jury will select the top-two winners to be awarded an all-expenses paid week-long innovation ecosystem tour to India, which will enable them to build linkages and further establish their ventures.”

Wednesday, May 31, will be the deadline for candidates to submit their final working prototypes after which the organisers will announce the last ten finalists two days later.

The ten contesters will attend a boot camp from June 5 to 9 before the results are announced on June 15.

The challenge is aimed at building a strong start-up and innovation field for both countries by building and boosting entrepreneurial skills in Kenyans aged 18 to 30.

Those taking part in the challenge were instructed to offer solutions on how to solve challenges across the fields of financial services, agriculture, manufacturing education, logistics, and environment using technology.

Related Topics
Previous article
Listen to Kenyans and withdraw the Finance Bill, Miguna tells Ruto
Next article
U.S considering sanctions against Uganda after enacting anti-gay bill into law
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 12 hrs ago
Business
Bank okays Sh20.7b funding for Nairobi-Mau Summit toll road
By Elsie Kimeli and Maryann Mureithi 12 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Job creation is a critical engine for ailing economy
By XN Iraki 12 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Tea-plucking machines row: Welcome to the future of jobs
.

Latest Stories

India to support two young tech and innovation experts from Kenya
Business
By Ann Veronicah
1 hr ago
Premium Hacking claims put Kenya at the centre of US-China cold war
Financial Standard
By Frankline Sunday
2 hrs ago
Pressure mounts on Kenya to end row over Uganda's milk imports
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Premium Ruto now hints at visa-free Kenya for other Africans
Business
By Esther Dianah
2 hrs ago
Premium AfDB boss on why lender is pumping billions into Kenya economy
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
10 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Ann Veronicah 1 hr ago
Business
India to support two young tech and innovation experts from Kenya
By Frankline Sunday 2 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Hacking claims put Kenya at the centre of US-China cold war
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Pressure mounts on Kenya to end row over Uganda's milk imports
By Esther Dianah 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium Ruto now hints at visa-free Kenya for other Africans

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.