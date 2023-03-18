Register for subsidized fertilizers, Linturi tells farmers

CS Mithika Linturi loading a bag of fertilizer to a Farmer's truck at the NCPB Narok depot. [Courtesy]

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has urged farmers to use government systems to register for subsidized fertilizer.

Linturi explained that the e-voucher system rolled by the government ensures traceability and full accountability of the distribution process.

“I urge farmers across the country to register themselves in the ongoing exercise, so as to benefit from government subsidies,” Linturi appealed to farmers.

CS made the remarks after inspecting the fertilizer distribution in Narok, Bomet and Nakuru Counties.

“I was taken through the process of buying the subsidized fertilizer through the E-voucher system. This system rolled by the government ensures traceability and full accountability of the distribution process,” Linturi stated.

At the same time Linturi expressed confidence that the distribution of subsidized fertilizer will boost harvests among the farmers.

“The fertilizer subsidy programme is going on well and I’m hopeful we will achieve improved high yields this planting season,” he noted.

He added that registered farmers will access the subsidized fertilizer from various National Cereals Produce Board (NCPB) stores across the country.

The programme is aimed at helping farmers access the commodity at a reduced cost of Ksh3,500 per fifty-kilogram bag of fertilizer down from Ksh6,000.

The government subsidy fertilizer is procured through the Kenya National Trading Company (KNTC) and distributed across the country through NCPB depots.

The CS also warned middlemen from interfering with the process including repacking the fertilizers and that the government will take stern action on them if found.

He warned that the government will work with investigative agencies to ensure those behind the illegal trade are brought to book.

“My ministry is in the process of fully implementing the Kenya Integrated Agricultural Management information system (KIAMIS)," said Linturi.

The database will assist our farmers to access improved agricultural goods and services as we strive to achieve food security.

In order to deliver subsidized fertilizers and influence agricultural policies, the government initiated a nationwide campaign to register farmers.

The government subsidy fertilizer aims to increase food productivity in the country.

“Our main target is to increase our food production through the use of data and technology to ensure we are a food secure country by 2030,” added Linturi.