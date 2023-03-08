Users stranded after overdraft service Fuliza crashes

Safaricom's overdraft service Fuliza crashed on Wednesday afternoon. [File, Standard]

Several Safaricom users countrywide on Wednesday, March 8 reported the crashing of overdraft service Fuliza.

The first crash report on Twitter was made by a user JB Mate, whose handle is @ngilsim, at 3:13pm.

Tens of users, thereafter, took to the social media platform to report similar problems with the overdraft service.

A spot-check by The Standard revealed that several users across the country were experiencing a challenge getting funds from the overdraft service.

Safaricom was yet to issue a statement on the cause of interruption of services by the time of publishing this story.

The telco, however, through its customer care Twitter handle @Safaricom_Care, replied to a Twitter user (@Linmaclean254), who had raised the complaint. Safaricom said: “Sorry, there is a system issue on Fuliza that is currently under resolution.”

Another message by Safaricom to another Twitter user (@GLitunya) said: "We are having a fault with Fuliza transactions at the moment. We are urgently working to have this resolved."

Some of the services affected included transfer of the borrowed money, buying of airtime and ability to buy goods or pay for services using Fuliza.