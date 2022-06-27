× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya tops in enlisting more women in the maritime sector

BUSINESS
By Philip Mwakio | Jun 27th 2022 | 2 min read
By Philip Mwakio | June 27th 2022
BUSINESS
French Naval Ship Fs Surcouf Commander Critine Ribbe [right]  receives a gift from Chairperson--Kenya chapter of Women in Maritime Eastern and Southern Africa, Betty Makena. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Kenya and Comoros are among the leading countries that are promoting the participation of women in maritime jobs.

A recent survey on Women in Maritime by the United Nations agency for maritime affairs, International Maritime Organisation (IMO), has placed Kenya and the Comoros women associations at the top.

 This is boosted by Mombasa port being the largest and key gateway to the eastern and central Africa region – serving Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, DRC, Southern Sudan, Ethiopia, and northern parts of Somalia.

Kenya Maritime Authority Director General Robert Njue said the report states that women seafarers still make up less than two per cent of the world’s seafarers and are mainly employed by the cruise sector. 

READ MORE

“I am excited to learn that the survey indicates that women associations of Kenya and Comoros lead the table for female seafarers,” he told The Standard in Mombasa.

“They are followed by cruise companies from New Zealand and Spain. Those make up 10 times the proportion of women seafarers globally.”

Kenya’s Association of Women working in the Maritime Sector in Eastern and Southern Africa Region (Womesa), whose local chapter was launched in 2010, has been involved in mentorship programmes targeting girls in educational institutions.

Gender equity

One of its founder members is Shipping and Maritime Affairs Principal Secretary Nancy Karigithu. Womesa-Kenya aims to promote women's participation in the maritime sector and contribute to the growth of the industry regionally through activities aimed at promoting gender equity.

Mr Njue said previous studies by the IMO and the International Seafarers Welfare Assistance Network also indicated that women accounted for less than two per cent of the world’s 1.25 million seafarers serving on 87,000 ships.

He said women form between 17 per cent and 18 per cent of the seafaring workforce in the cruise sectors while six per cent work in cargo ships.

Most women seafarers work as ratings or service staff on passenger ships with only seven per cent serving as officers on board ships.

The IMO report states that out of the total number of women seafarers worldwide, about 9.8 per cent come from Latin America and Africa with the majority from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries estimated at 51.2 per cent, and 23.6 per cent from Eastern Europe.

“This is an indication that there is a great need for us to do more in Kenya and Africa to empower women in the sector, particularly to join technical areas like seafaring which have traditionally been a preserve for men,” Mr Njue said.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Auditors say regulation of Saccos has helped tame cyber crime
They noted that the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra) has worked well with the co-operatives to weed out the crime that is a headache for many financial institutions.
Why Nakuru is most preferred trade hub
Economic survey findings by various institutions show Nakuru is fast rising. The county saw its land prices rise by an average of 12.7 per cent in 2017.

MOST READ

Top oil marketers tighten dominance in first 3 months
Top oil marketers tighten dominance in first 3 months

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Auditors say regulation of Saccos has helped tame cyber crime

By Nehemiah Okwembah | 9 minutes ago

Auditors say regulation of Saccos has helped tame cyber crime
Why Nakuru is most preferred trade hub

By Steve Mkawale | 9 minutes ago

Why Nakuru is most preferred trade hub
Keroche woes: Tabitha Karanja failed to file tax returns for eight years, KRA states

By Julius Chepkwony | 9 minutes ago

Keroche woes: Tabitha Karanja failed to file tax returns for eight years, KRA states
More hunger on the way as food inflation goes past 28-month high

By Frankline Sunday | 14 hours ago

More hunger on the way as food inflation goes past 28-month high
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC