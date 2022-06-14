× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Fuel prices go up by Sh9 in latest pricing by EPRA

BUSINESS
By Fred Kagonye | Jun 14th 2022 | 2 min read
By Fred Kagonye | June 14th 2022
BUSINESS
Gas station attendant fuels a car. 

Kenyans will have to dig deeper in their pockets after the prices of Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene went up by Sh9.

The new prices which are effective from midnight were announced by Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) in its monthly price reviews

Fuel prices rise by Sh9 respectively effective midnight; a litre of petrol in Nairobi to cost Sh159.12, diesel Sh140.0 and kerosene Sh127.94. www.standardmedia.co.ke

In Nairobi, a litre of Petrol will cost Sh159.12, Diesel (Sh140) and Kerosene (Sh127.94).

EPRA in a statement sent to newsrooms said that the new prices are a result of the rise in global oil prices as well as the depreciated shilling against the dollar. Another review of the prices will be in a month’s time, July 14, 2022, the fuel prices can either go up, down or remain the same.

READ MORE

According to EPRA, the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) by the government cushioned Kenyans despite the price hike. In the statement signed by the Director-General Cyprian Nyakundi, EPRA says were it not for PDL, Kenyans would be paying Sh184.68 for Petrol, Sh188.19 for Diesel and Sh170.37 for Kerosene.

EPRA said that the import price of Petrol rose by 5.96 per cent, Diesel by 10.90 per cent while that of kerosene decreased by 0.34 per cent.

In Nakuru, a litre of petrol will sell at Sh158.64; diesel (Sh139.83); kerosene Sh127.79.

In Eldoret, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh159.53; diesel (Sh140.72) and kerosene (Sh128.67).

In Kisumu, a litre of petrol will go for Sh159.53; diesel (Sh140.70) and kerosene (Sh128.66).

In Mombasa, a litre of petrol will be sold at Sh156.86; diesel (Sh137.76) and kerosene (Sh125.69).

In Kisii, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh160.41; diesel (Sh141.58) and kerosene (Sh129.55).

In Garissa, a litre of petrol will go for Sh163.29; diesel (Sh144.17) and kerosene (Sh132.11).

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Reviving textile industry will create jobs and speed up economic growth
Growing and processing cotton (a.k.a white gold) has the potential to create 700,000 new direct and indirect jobs.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Covid pandemic reduced Chinese loans to Africa, report
Covid pandemic reduced Chinese loans to Africa, report

BUSINESS

By Agency and Patrick Vidija

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Reviving textile industry will create jobs and speed up economic growth

By Subiri Obwogo | 1 hour ago

Reviving textile industry will create jobs and speed up economic growth
KRA shuts down Keroche Breweries again over tax row

By Antony Gitonga | 2 hours ago

KRA shuts down Keroche Breweries again over tax row
Audit now exposes grand wastage in Sh3.4t 2021 budget

By Patrick Alushula and Dominic Omondi | 7 hours ago

Audit now exposes grand wastage in Sh3.4t 2021 budget
Kenya's path away from oil dependence

By Jit Bhattacharya and Rebekah Shirley | 8 hours ago

Kenya's path away from oil dependence
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC