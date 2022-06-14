Fuel prices go up by Sh9 in latest pricing by EPRA
By Fred Kagonye
| Jun 14th 2022 | 2 min read
Kenyans will have to dig deeper in their pockets after the prices of Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene went up by Sh9.
The new prices which are effective from midnight were announced by Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) in its monthly price reviews
In Nairobi, a litre of Petrol will cost Sh159.12, Diesel (Sh140) and Kerosene (Sh127.94).
EPRA in a statement sent to newsrooms said that the new prices are a result of the rise in global oil prices as well as the depreciated shilling against the dollar. Another review of the prices will be in a month’s time, July 14, 2022, the fuel prices can either go up, down or remain the same.
According to EPRA, the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) by the government cushioned Kenyans despite the price hike. In the statement signed by the Director-General Cyprian Nyakundi, EPRA says were it not for PDL, Kenyans would be paying Sh184.68 for Petrol, Sh188.19 for Diesel and Sh170.37 for Kerosene.
EPRA said that the import price of Petrol rose by 5.96 per cent, Diesel by 10.90 per cent while that of kerosene decreased by 0.34 per cent.
In Nakuru, a litre of petrol will sell at Sh158.64; diesel (Sh139.83); kerosene Sh127.79.
In Eldoret, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh159.53; diesel (Sh140.72) and kerosene (Sh128.67).
In Kisumu, a litre of petrol will go for Sh159.53; diesel (Sh140.70) and kerosene (Sh128.66).
In Mombasa, a litre of petrol will be sold at Sh156.86; diesel (Sh137.76) and kerosene (Sh125.69).
In Kisii, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh160.41; diesel (Sh141.58) and kerosene (Sh129.55).
In Garissa, a litre of petrol will go for Sh163.29; diesel (Sh144.17) and kerosene (Sh132.11).
