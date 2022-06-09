CS urges firms to embrace sustainable operations

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe (left) during the launch of a sustainability report by Bio Foods Products Ltd. [File, Standard]

Food manufacturing firms have been urged to embrace sustainable operations.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that access to safe and nutritional food is key to good health.

The CS was speaking during the launch of a sustainability report by Bio Foods Products Ltd in Nairobi on Monday.

“It is refreshing to see local manufacturers such as yourself putting sustainability at the core of their operations,” he said.

He said contaminated food causes more than 200 diseases, from diarrhoea to cancers.

“It is not often that we get an organisation that can sacrifice profits in the altar for a good product. The average organisation will that say 'I will take the profit',” said Mr Kagwe.

Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) Board Chair Kiprono Kittony said humanity is at risk if we do not do anything about it.

He said evidence has documented rising temperatures whose impact will likely see over 200 million people displaced by 2050.

“The impact on our children and even ourselves will be devastating if we do not do anything,” he said.

The former Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry president said the attainment of 10 per cent forest cover is progress. “But there are very many (other) measures we can take.”

The event was also attended by Kenya Dairy Board Managing Director Margaret Kibogy and Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu, among others.

Bio Foods Kenya Managing Director Tom Jansen rooted for a world where everyone has access to safe, healthy and clean products.

“We are antibiotics free. We do not have antibiotics in our milk. I am 100 per cent sure if everyone consumed healthy products it will help with health care costs nationwide,” he said.

Share this story