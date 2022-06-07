× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

UN telecoms body wants 2.9b people linked to internet

BUSINESS
By Moses Omusolo | Jun 7th 2022 | 2 min read
By Moses Omusolo | June 7th 2022
BUSINESS
Sh50 trillion is required to reach universal broadband connectivity by 2030. [iStockphoto]

Kenya is under increasing pressure to meet global best practices in broadband connectivity as the UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU) revises targets.

ITU now expects policy interventions to be fast-tracked to enable, among other key targets, broadband internet user penetration to reach 75 per cent worldwide by 2025 and 65 per cent in low and middle-income countries.

The newly updated ‘2025 Advocacy Targets of the Broadband Commission’ quick guide, says access to broadband or the internet is fundamental to inclusive and sustainable development.

“In 2021, 4.9 billion people were connected to the internet, 63 per cent of the global population,” says ITU in the document. “This means that around 2.9 billion people were left completely offline, 96 per cent of whom live in developing countries, with some 390 million with no mobile broadband coverage at all.”

Recent estimates by ITU indicate that at least $428 billion (Sh50 trillion) is required to reach universal broadband connectivity by 2030.

READ MORE

The ‘State of Broadband 2021’ report further finds that these investments span mobile infrastructure investments, metro and backbone fibre networks, network operation and maintenance, supporting device affordability, rural and remote deployments, policy and regulations, and ICT skills and policies.

An analysis by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) found that it could take up to $2 trillion (Sh233.8 trillion) to halve the digital divide and bring two billion more people into the digital age.

The report recommends that in addition to funding levels required, “issues of fragmentation (funding, legislative and regulatory frameworks, investment and distribution) and coordination across regions may be required to overcome these challenges.”

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
No husband? Sorry, no loan
When it comes to credit, banks are afraid of matrimonial property.
Reprieve for Total in Sh329m tax dispute
The court heard that the oil marketer wrote to KRA on November 28, 2016, seeking a waiver.

MOST READ

Tourism bosses want return of Turkish Airlines
Tourism bosses want return of Turkish Airlines

BUSINESS

By Philip Mwakio

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Leveraging technology to cushion businesses from global disasters

By Ashley Mazuri | 2 hours ago

Leveraging technology to cushion businesses from global disasters
Beverage maker to raise Sh80.5m through crowdfunding

By Wainaina Wambu | 4 hours ago

Beverage maker to raise Sh80.5m through crowdfunding
The tragedy of being a Kenyan farmer

By XN Iraki | 7 hours ago

The tragedy of being a Kenyan farmer
Manu Chandaria: I no longer want to talk business

By Peter Theuri | 7 hours ago

Manu Chandaria: I no longer want to talk business
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC