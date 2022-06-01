× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya Power board exits cast doubt on energy sector reforms

BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | Jun 1st 2022 | 2 min read
By Macharia Kamau | June 1st 2022
BUSINESS
Kenya Power replacing a transformer in Kanyange, Othaya, Nyeri County. May 5, 2022. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

The restructuring of Kenya Power has suffered a setback after three of its directors quit under unclear circumstances.

The board members are exiting the firm after a stormy two years, with questions on whether they have lived up to the expectations of turning around the company.

Their departure also puts at risk the reforms that the firm has been undertaking that had been initiated both internally as well as by the Energy ministry.

It comes just a few days after the company replaced its acting managing director with another interim boss, pointing to a firm that is shaky at the top.

Kenya Power is yet to replace its Chief Executive Bernard Ngugi who quit the firm in August last year, barely two years into his first term at the helm of the power distributor.

READ MORE

“The board of directors of Kenya Power hereby announces the resignation of Eng Elizabeth Rogo, Eng Abdulrazaq Ali and Dr Caroline Kittony-Waiyaki as independent directors of the company to pursue other personal interests,” said the company in a statement yesterday.

The three directors were appointed in July 2020 alongside the current chairperson Vivienne Yeda and Sachen Gudka. Their appointment was made after five independent directors quit in unclear circumstances. Mr Gudka quit the board in December last year.

The latest exits leave Kairo Thuo and Ms Yeda as the only independent directors, with the other board members representing government interests in the power firm.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Hard times for Kenyans as cost of living rises to a two-year high
Increase in prices of goods and services is the highest since February 2020.
Sh695b of bank funds at risk as global benchmark rate ends
Banks are undertaking measures for a smooth transition to the new rates including reviewing legal loan contracts.

MOST READ

Forex trading firm blames CMA for its troubles with investors
Forex trading firm blames CMA for its troubles with investors

BUSINESS

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Co-op Bank feted as the best lender in the region

By Dominic Omondi | 13 hours ago

Co-op Bank feted as the best lender in the region
Islamic bank opens new branch in CBD in expansion drive

By Peter Theuri | 13 hours ago

Islamic bank opens new branch in CBD in expansion drive
Safaricom and Visa eye global payments windfall with virtual card

By Macharia Kamau | 13 hours ago

Safaricom and Visa eye global payments windfall with virtual card
Safaricom scheme to open Sh4.3b mall, housing project next month

By Jacob Ngetich | 19 hours ago

Safaricom scheme to open Sh4.3b mall, housing project next month
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC