Players reject plan to merge tourism agencies

Stakeholders in the tourism sector have opposed plans by the government to merge Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) with other agencies under the new Promotion Kenya (PK) banner.

Speaking about the leaked document that outlines the establishment of PK by the Presidential Task Force on Parastatal Reforms, stakeholders said the proposal negates the benefits made since the establishment of KTB.

In the proposal, KTB is set to absorb the Kenya National Convention Bureau and merge with other State corporations such as the Tourism Research Institute and the Kenya Export and Branding Agency to form Promotion Kenya.

Malindi-based hotelier and tourism consultant Titus Kangangi termed the proposal "the worst idea to be conceived by the government."

"If and when they collapse KTB, it will mean that we do not have a dedicated marketing institution for the tourism sector. It is also a sign of bad days for the industry," said Mr Kangangi, who is also a former chairman of the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers said.

Former KTB Chairman Jimi Kariuki (pictured) said the move would dismantle KTB and make it a directorate. "This will be a big disaster for Kenyan tourism,'' said Mr Kariuki.

