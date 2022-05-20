× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Reprieve for ports authority in Sh1.9b tax battle with KRA

BUSINESS
By Kamau Muthoni | May 20th 2022 | 3 min read
By Kamau Muthoni | May 20th 2022
BUSINESS

Lawyer Cecil Miller at the Milimani law courts during a past hearing. [File, Standard]

The High Court has handed a major reprieve to the Kenya Ports Authority in a vicious court battle with the Kenya Revenue Authority regarding a Sh1.9 billion tax case.

The two government agencies are battling over the tax from money paid by KPA to purchase crane machines and tag boats.

KRA slapped KPA with a Sh1.9 billion agency notice and went ahead to freeze KPA’s accounts in seven banks.

However, Justice John Mativo on Thursday lifted the freeze after KPA sued the taxman complaining that the move had grounded its operations.

READ MORE

“The leave so granted on May 17, 2022, does operate as a stay of issuance of any other or further or future agency notices to the applicant's bankers; Standard Chartered Bank (K) Ltd, NCBA Bank, Kenya Commercial Bank, Equity Bank (Kenya) Ltd, and Diamond Trust Bank, Co-operative Bank of Kenya Limited and Citi Bank by the first respondent (KRA) in respect of funds due and payable to the applicant (KPA) pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application herein,” ruled Justice Mativo.

KPA lawyers Cecil Miller and Ann Kaguri told the court that KRA had jumped the gun since it had not responded to the objection raised against the tax demand as required by the law.

Mr Miller submitted that KRA has acted illegally, adding that KPA risks being grounded if the court does not intervene.

“The applicant stands to suffer irreparable damages. If the court does not intervene as a matter of urgency, then the agency notice by the first respondent will have extremely dire consequences on the applicant’s operations and will lead to the ultimate shutdown of the applicant’s business,” argued Miller.

He said the 'siblings' fight is likely to spill to the East African region as KPA operations also touch on Uganda and Rwanda.

He also stated that KRA has frozen KPA’s accounts twice in a span of a month. The first time, the court heard, was on May 7 targeting its accounts at Co-operative Bank and Citi Bank.

Miller further stated that KRA subsequently unfroze the two accounts before unleashing the second notice 10 days later.

“The applicant is a strategic organisation both nationally and regionally and whose functions include and are not limited to regulation of ports in the country. The agency notice will completely paralyse operations of the applicant to the detriment of the country and the region,” he argued.

The court heard that KPA bought the cranes and the salvage tug boats from Toyotsu Tsusho Corporation and Med Marine Kilavuzkul and which sparked the tax battle. 

Its lawyer told the court that KPA was yet to see the new KRA notices as it learnt on May 17, 2022, at 3 pm that its accounts had been frozen again.

According to KPA, the commissioner of tax ought to have also raised his objection or conceded to the KPA’s objection within 60 days.

If the two would not have agreed, the dispute ought to have spilt to the tax appeals tribunal.

KPA now wants the court to lift the notices issued to seven of its bankers on May 6th and May 16th, this year.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Toyota Probox: What this workhorse offers, but also a look at its problems
The Toyota Probox has a reputation for reliability, no doubt.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Why relocating capital city won't solve Nairobi's mess
Why relocating capital city won't solve Nairobi's mess

REAL ESTATE

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Toyota Probox: What this workhorse offers, but also a look at its problems

By Mate Tongola | 4 hours ago

Toyota Probox: What this workhorse offers, but also a look at its problems
TikTok plans big push into gaming

By Reuters | 5 hours ago

TikTok plans big push into gaming
How to conduct an effective HR audit

By Tony Mbaya | 6 hours ago

How to conduct an effective HR audit
Twelve per cent of Kenyans default on loans, says CRB

By Nathan Ochunge | 8 hours ago

Twelve per cent of Kenyans default on loans, says CRB
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC