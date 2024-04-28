Roam, County Bus Service partner to deploy 200 electric buses

Roam electric bus. [Courtesy]

The transition to electric mobility has received a significant boost with electric mobility firm Roam partnering with County Bus Service (CBS), a public transport operator, to introduce 10 electric buses by the end of 2024.

This initiative comes as part of their broader goal to have 200 electric buses operational across Kenya by the end of 2026.

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in revolutionising the commuter experience within Kenya's public transportation network. CBS has already integrated Roam buses into its fleet over the past four months, gaining valuable operational insights.

To support this endeavour, Roam, founded in 2017 and the first company to deliver locally produced electric motorcycles and buses, will establish charging depots to meet the charging requirements.

The Roam electric buses are known for their affordability, reducing operational costs by more than 50 per cent, while also offering comfort and convenience.

Manufactured in Kenya, these buses benefit from a localised manufacturing approach, enabling rapid improvements and innovation. Additionally, Roam has partnered with financiers to offer an asset finance facility, enabling CBS to assume ownership of the vehicles.

This financing model not only ensures immediate profitability for CBS but also boasts the lowest total cost of ownership compared to alternative business models available in the market.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with CBS in deploying Roam electric buses and charging infrastructure. This partnership not only expands access to electric buses but also underscores our commitment to promoting sustainable transport solutions in everyday life," said Felix Eningsjo, Regional Sales Executive at Roam.

Jessee Wanyeki, chairman at CBS, expressed pride in being the inaugural local transport company to embark on this transformative project. He emphasised the importance of offering clean, efficient, and affordable transportation solutions. Wanyeki highlighted the symbiotic nature of the relationship, which is poised to deliver exceptional value to both parties, ensuring customer satisfaction.

"Maintaining consistent fare prices will now be achievable for transport operators, empowering passengers to anticipate fares reliably, unlike previous scenarios influenced by fluctuations in fuel prices," Wanyeki added.