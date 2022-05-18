× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Safaricom senior officer Kris Senanu quits telco

BUSINESS
By Betty Njeru | May 18th 2022 | 1 min read
By Betty Njeru | May 18th 2022
BUSINESS
Safaricom Chief Enterprise Business Officer Kris Senanu. [Safaricom]

Safaricom Chief Enterprise Business Officer Kris Senanu has quit the telco after just a year.

According to a circular on Wednesday, Senanu, whose last working day is May 31, has left the firm to pursue other interests.

“Kris Senanu has made the decision to pursue other interests outside Safaricom,” the telco’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa said.

Senanu joined Safaricom in June 2021 and spearheaded the firm’s Enterprise Business Unit.

“He has re-established and enhanced Safaricom as a leader in the enterprise space, grown the mobility business, and initiated digital transformation initiatives,” Ndegwa noted.

READ MORE

Senanu, who joined Safaricom from Telkom will be replaced by Joseph Wanjohi in an acting capacity.

“Joseph joined Safaricom in 2003 as the Sector Manager for Manufacturing and Energy. He has held various positions including Senior Manager Multinationals, Energy, Media and ICT before being appointed to his current role of Head of Enterprise Sales in 2007.”

The sales head who will begin his role on June 1, 2022, also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Managing Gen Z at the workplace
Team environments are not a problem for Gen Z, but many young employees prefer to work on individual projects as much as possible.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

How British shareholders Linkham burnt their fingers at Resolution Health
How British shareholders Linkham burnt their fingers at Resolution Health

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Managing Gen Z at the workplace

By Tony Mbaya | 3 hours ago

Managing Gen Z at the workplace
Nyeri hoteliers face lean times as iconic White Rhino faces auction

By Ndungu Gachane | 8 hours ago

Nyeri hoteliers face lean times as iconic White Rhino faces auction
The making of a Sh2b healthcare start-up

By Wainaina Wambu | 9 hours ago

The making of a Sh2b healthcare start-up
Why men should go to space

By XN Iraki | 10 hours ago

Why men should go to space
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC