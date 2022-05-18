Safaricom senior officer Kris Senanu quits telco
By Betty Njeru
| May 18th 2022 | 1 min read
Safaricom Chief Enterprise Business Officer Kris Senanu has quit the telco after just a year.
According to a circular on Wednesday, Senanu, whose last working day is May 31, has left the firm to pursue other interests.
“Kris Senanu has made the decision to pursue other interests outside Safaricom,” the telco’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa said.
Senanu joined Safaricom in June 2021 and spearheaded the firm’s Enterprise Business Unit.
“He has re-established and enhanced Safaricom as a leader in the enterprise space, grown the mobility business, and initiated digital transformation initiatives,” Ndegwa noted.
Senanu, who joined Safaricom from Telkom will be replaced by Joseph Wanjohi in an acting capacity.
“Joseph joined Safaricom in 2003 as the Sector Manager for Manufacturing and Energy. He has held various positions including Senior Manager Multinationals, Energy, Media and ICT before being appointed to his current role of Head of Enterprise Sales in 2007.”
The sales head who will begin his role on June 1, 2022, also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing.
